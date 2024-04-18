Epic Games Store Free Titles for Week of April 25 Leaked

Everyone's favorite dataminer billbil-kun has discovered the new titles yet again.

According to everyone’s favorite dataminer Billbil-kun, the next two free games coming to the Epic Games Store are Industria and Lisa: The Painful Definitive Edition. The titles will be available from April 25 until May 2 and will replace The Big Con and Town of Salem 2.

Industria, a narrative FPS adventure game, was developed by Bleakmill and first released in September 2021.

“On the evening of the fall of the Berlin wall, a young woman plunges headlong into a parallel dimension to find her missing work colleague who has disappeared under mysterious circumstances,” the description reads. “While the checkpoints in East Berlin are still being overrun by crowds of people, Nora escapes from this world, into unknown layers of time and into an unknown fate.

Released in July 2023, Lisa: The Painful Definitive Edition combines both Lisa: The Painful and Lisa: The Joyful, the latter being standalone DLC.

“Lisa: The Painful Definitive Edition is the newly updated version of the original quirky side-scrolling RPG, set in the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Olathe,” reads the official description from developer Serenity Forge.

“Beneath the charming and funny exterior is a world full of disgust and moral destruction. Players will learn what kind of person they are by being FORCED to make choices permanently affecting the gameplay. Make sacrifices to keep your party members alive, whether it’s taking a beating for them, losing limbs, or some other inhuman torture. In this world, you will learn being selfish and heartless is the only way to survive…”

Download both games on the Epic Games Store starting April 25.