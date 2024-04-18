Baldur’s Gate 3 Isn’t Getting A Sequel, So Hasbro Is Looking For A Different Partner

It was just talked about a few weeks ago that Larian Studios, the creators of Baldur’s Gate 3, which won the game of the year for 2023, would not be working on a sequel or even DLC for the game, which has left some people really sad as this game is just so amazing who wouldn’t want more. During their announcement, they said they would be moving away from Dungeons & Dragons type of games all together according to TechRadar.

“We’re not going to make new expansions, which everybody is expecting,” said Larian CEO Swen Vincke during a interview. “We’re not going to make Baldur’s Gate 4 which everybody is expecting us to do. We’re going to move on. We’re going to move away from D&D, and we’re going to start making a new thing.”

However, this has now made Hasbro want to continue the franchise by finding a different partner to support making Baldur’s Gate 4. “We’re now talking to lots of partners and being approached by a lot of partners who are embracing the challenge of, what does the future of the Baldur’s Gate franchise look like?” Evans said in an interview. He then added, “we certainly hope that it’s not another 25 years, as it was from Baldur’s Gate 2 to 3.”

“But we’re going to take our time and find the right partner, the right approach, and the right product that could represent the future of Baldur’s Gate,” he continued. “We take that very, very seriously, as we do with all of our decisions around our portfolio. We don’t rush into decisions as to who to partner with on products or what products we should be considering.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is avaliable on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.