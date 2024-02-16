Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleans Up At The DICE Awards

Isn’t it great when you get the appreciation you feel you deserve from others in your field? It’s not arrogant to want praise when you know that people liked your product, and as we revealed recently about Baldur’s Gate 3, people REALLY loved their product when it was released last September. The game has gotten acclaim from critics and fans alike, and it seems like it’s not stopping anytime soon. We say that because The DICE Awards happened last night, and as you might have guessed, the title from Larian Studios not only won Game of the Year but won several other awards, too! In other words, it was a great night for the team.

So, what specifically did the game win? Well, they won Game of the Year, Role-Playing Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Story, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, and Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction. All honors that we’re sure Larian Studios enjoyed the game, and with it getting Game of the Year for 2023 once again, they can cement themselves as one of the true standout titles of the year. Here’s a list of the other main winners from the show:

Baldur’s Gate 3 wins Game of the Year at the DICE awards



Other winners:



Action Game of the Year – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Adventure Game of the Year – Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year – Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year – Street Fighter 6… pic.twitter.com/XbMPoq4Eoq — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 16, 2024

It’s truly amazing to hear the reception and glory that Baldur’s Gate 3 is getting due to how little people expected from it when 2023 started. Microsoft infamously didn’t even try to make the game a part of their Xbox Game Pass service because they didn’t think it would do well. Look who is laughing now!

Plus, when May came around, it seemed that Nintendo had a “lock” on the Game of the Year category thanks to their newest title featuring Link. But then Larian Studios came out and showed the world Karlach, and the rest is history.

Joking, obviously, the game has more to offer than just Karlach, but she’s still a big reason that people love the game!

Another irony of the title is that certain “pundits” have been making false claims about how “single-player games are dying” and that “narrative-driven titles” aren’t going to be successful in “future generations.” Yet, this title, which can be played in full by yourself or with friends, proves that’s not true. Larian Studios crafted an incredible single-player experience with a deep and branching story that is affected by your choices. They also released a QUALITY title at launch and spent their time after it arrived refining and adjusting things based on fans’ requests.

There are numerous studios that need to learn from Larian Studios’ example, and if they do, maybe it’ll be them getting the awards next year.