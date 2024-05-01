PS Plus Essential Titles for May 2024 Revealed

Whether you like sports titles or fantasy games, there's something here for you.

A new batch of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games are on the way for PS Plus Essential members this month. Sony Interactive Entertainment made the announcement today, and May’s titles will be available to download starting May 7.

The new titles include:

EA Sports FC 24 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 – Available until June 17)

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 – Available until June 3)

Ghostrunner 2 (PlayStation 5 – Available until June 3)

Tunic (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 – Available until June 3)

Released on September 29, 2023, EA Sports FC 24 is a soccer title featuring the world’s best players. It was nominated for Best Sports / Racing Game at The Game Awards 2023 and Sports Game of the Year at the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.

PS Plus subscribers will also be able to download the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Starter Pack for no extra cost. This includes 11 untradeable characters rated 82 and above.

For those looking for something more fantasy-oriented, the 2022 title Tunic from Isometricorp Games is an action-adventure game in which players step into the shoes of an adorable fox on a mission to free a fox spirit trapped in a crystal. Developed by designer Andrew Shouldice over seven years, the game won Outstanding Achievement for an Independant Game at the 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards and continues to be a fan-favorite.

Players looking for non-stop action should grab Ghostrunner 2, an action platformer released in 2023. “Survive a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future in this intense and immersive first-person experience, which builds on the fast-paced action of the original,” the description reads.

Be sure to grab April’s PS Plus Essentials before May 6, including Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer.