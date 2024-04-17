PS Plus Extra and Premium Losing 25 Games on May 21

This includes a ton of Final Fantasy titles, so play while you can.

Sony is clearing up space for new additions to the PS Plus Service. Unfortunately, that means PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium members will lose access to some incredible titles, including a number of Final Fantasy entries and popular indie hits.

The games disappearing from PS Plus on May 21, 2024 include:

Final Fantasy 7 (PlayStation 4)

Final Fantasy 8 Remastered (PlayStation 4)

Final Fantasy 9 (PlayStation 4)

Final Fantasy 10|10-2 HD Remaster (PlayStation 4)

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age (PlayStation 4)

Final Fantasy 15: Royal Edition (PlayStation 4)

World of Final Fantasy (PlayStation 4)

Abzu (PlayStation 4)

Adr1ft (PlayStation 4)

How to Survive 2 (PlayStation 4)

The Artful Escape (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Ashen (PlayStation 4)

Last Stop (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

I Am Dead (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)

Absolver: Downfall (PlayStation 4)

My Friend Pedro (PlayStation 4)

The Messenger (PlayStation 4)

Jotun (PlayStation 4)

Sundered (PlayStation 4)

This Is the Police (PlayStation 4)

This Is the Police 2 (PlayStation 4)

ELEX (PlayStation 4)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PlayStation 4)

Minit (PlayStation 4)

Observation (PlayStation 4)

The loss of seven Final Fantasy titles is a tough pill to swallow, given all but one are mainline titles. The series is seeing a surge in popularity following the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and more DLC content for Final Fantasy XVI.

Last week, PlayStation Plus revealed its April lineup, which is set to include some popular titles like DAVE THE DIVER, Deliver Us Mars, LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, and Tales of Kenzara: ZAU. Fans of classic games will finally be able to play the original MediEvil along with Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire.