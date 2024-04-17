PlayStation Bringing Trophy Support to PC

Ghost of Tsushima will be the first game to include the new perk.

First released in 2020 as a PlayStation exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is coming to PC on May 16. Ahead of the game’s release next month, PlayStation has announced that it will offer trophy support and feature the same trophy list as the base game. Notably, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be the first PlayStation title on PC to use the new PlayStation overlay.

Players signing in to their PSN accounts on PC will be able to earn trophies.

“The new PlayStation overlay will include your Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and your Profile. This feature is available on Windows PCs and will be accessible from the in-game menu or, for keyboard players, by pressing the “SHIFT +F1” shortcut on your keyboard,” explained Julian Huijbregts from Nixxes Software.

“While playing the game, you can earn PlayStation Trophies just like on PlayStation consoles. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC shares the same Trophy set as the game on PlayStation 5 consoles. In addition, the PC version also has full support for Achievements on Steam and the Epic Games Store.”

It’s unclear whether other PlayStation titles on PC, such as God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, will eventually get the trophy treatment.

“To make use of features like Trophies, Friends list, and cross-play, you can sign in with your existing account for PlayStation Network or create a new account. The use of PlayStation overlay is optional for both the single-player experience and Legends mode,” Huijbregts continued.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes the Iki Island expansion.