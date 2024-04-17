Borderlands 3 Players Show A Big Impact On Some Scientific Research

Borderlands 3 is the latest game in the franchise, and recently, a study was done to show that 4.5 million gamers worldwide can significantly advance through a microbial research just by playing a minigame that is located within Borderlands 3, according to GameRant.

This game is a first-person shooter which many have loved over the years with its bright and unique game design style. Borderlands 3 is developed by Gearbox Software and was published by 2K Games, and it is actually the fourth game within the franchise overall. In the game, players can play through a storymode which will lead them on an adventure to defeat enemies in order to win.

The way that Borderlands stands out from all other games is that the art style is very different and fun than what normal ones are, but the game is also packed with fun humor that we don’t see in games as often anymore.

There was a study that was published in Nature Biotechnology which was then led by McGill University researchers. This test was made to explore different impacts with engaging gamers through a study with a mingame which was called Borderlands Science. In the game, players had to solve different types of puzzles such as displaying a map of the human gut microbiome which is pretty neat. McGill said in a press release that the study will “substantially advance our knowledge of the microbiome and improve on the AI programs that will be used to carry out this work in the future.”

So far we don’t know if Borderlands 4, which is going to be the latest Borderlands game to release soon, will contain Borderlands Science.