Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Gets Comic Book Tie-In This Summer

In an exclusive report from Game Rant, the Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is getting the comic book treatment. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Land of the Giants is scheduled to hit shelves this summer, with preorders already open for Volume 1 at local comic book stores.

Two more issues are planned for release in the future, but no dates have been announced. The new graphic novel collection is being made possible by a collab between Dark Horse Comics and Gearbox Entertainment.

Released in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off in the Borderlands series and a sequel to Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Inspired by tabletop role-playing games, Tiny Tina serves as the title’s dungeon master and can change the game’s world whenever she pleases.

Four DLC packs for the game have been released to date.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands adds magic and dual-wielding abilities to the Borderlands universe, allowing players to combine spells with a massive arsenal. Players can choose from six classes: Stabbomancer, Brr-Zerker, Spellshot, Clawbringer, Graveborn, and Spore Warden. With a highly customizable class system, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands allows players to mix and match abilities from all six unique character skill trees. Upon the start of a new game, players choose a starting class. By progressing through the game, they unlock the Multiclass system, which will open up a secondary class slot.

In an interview with IGN at the time of the game’s release, senior writer Sam Winkler explained that the creative team focused on giving players a sense of ownership of the adventure, much like one might feel while playing a real tabletop campaign.

The first issue of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Land of the Giants is going for $3.99 and will be released on August 14, 2024.