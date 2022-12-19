33 Best Co-Op Games of All Time

In a time when there seem to be far more video games than there are people in the world, it can still seem impossible to find a good one that you can play with all of your friends. Multiplayer and co-op have been vital aspects of gaming since arcades and basements were invented and so, we’ve set out to create a list of the best co-op games of all time with a few personal opinions thrown in. Check them out below and get ready to call up your buddies!

#33 Evil West

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Release date: November 22, 2022

Platform: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Part of the fun of a co-op experience is being able to take on things with a friend that you couldn’t do in real life. For example, how would you like to kill vampires with your friend in the setting of the Wild West?

If so, then Evil West is the game to try. It’s set in an alternate version of Earth where vampires roam the west and try to take over. You and your co-op partner are the last members of an institute that was trained specifically to put them down.

You’ll wield incredible weapons to rip them apart, so don’t be afraid to enjoy what you do!

#32 Dinkum

Release date: July 14, 2022

Developer: James Bendon

Publisher: James Bendon

Platform: Microsoft Windows

PC

A gorgeously colorful farming game set on an island inspired by the Australian outback, Dinkum encourages you to build a new life and bring friends along for the journey. If you like your co-op games a bit more chilled out and casual, Dinkum is a great option. Players can build their own community from scratch and invite friends to shop at their stores, relax in the island’s eucalyptus forests and even build their own home away from home in your town. Players will also be able to explore the different areas of the island together, encountering a range of landscapes, creatures and even terrifying predators as they discover the terrain. Dinkum has a fantastic Aussie vibe to it and is definitely worth playing with friends.

#31 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Publisher: 2K Games

Developer: Gearbox Software

Platform: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC

Release Date: March 2022

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a rare find in terms of co-op games, in that it offers both online multiplayer as well as a local co-op mode with split-screen. For Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the game can be played in two-player local split-screen mode. It even supports four-player split-screen on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This is in addition to online co-op and crossplay. The level of challenge presented by the game’s enemies increases with the size of your party, to ensure that gameplay is as engaging as it can be as you progress through the Wonderlands. If you’re a fan of looter shooters, Borderlands, or D&D, this is our pick for you.

#30 Star Wars Squadrons

Publisher: EA

Developer: Motive Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox One Series X/S, PS4

Release Date: October 2020

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Star Wars: Squadrons begins after the destruction of Alderaan with Darth Vader having ordered all Imperial forces to hunt down any refugees who managed to escape. It’s a first-person space combat game placing you in the cockpit of a starfighter from either the Galactic Empire or the New Republic navy. You’ll find yourself deeply immersed in the gameplay and multiplayer combat that includes dogfighting in a team deathmatch mode and a team battle mode called Fleet Battles. If you’re a fan of the Star Wars series and are looking for something to play with your friends, you’ve come to the right list.

#29 Grounded

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Platform: Xbox One, PC, Xbox One Series X/S

Release Date: November 2020

PC | Xbox

Grounded became one of the most loved games of the year when it was released in early access in 2020, and for good reason! You can play the game in either first-person or third-person mode and join your friends in four-player co-op. You step into the shoes of a person who has been shrunk down to the size of an ant and is tasked with surviving the backyard. Image a survival horror game when you think of Grounded, minus the horror elements. There are large bugs and insects that you’ll need to maneuver around while also making sure that your health, hunger, and thirst are all attended to. If you’re afraid of spiders, don’t worry! There’s an accessibility feature in the game that allows players to decide how scary spiders will be. If you loved Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Obsidian has you covered.

#28 State of Decay 2

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: Undead Labs

Platform: PC, Xbox One

Release Date: May 2018

PC | Xbox

State of Decay is one of our favorites on this list because it mixes everything we love about survival horror with the realism of having to travel with chaotic people that you can’t control. The game is set in an open-world environment and allows you to play as different characters in order to take advantage of their different characteristics and skills in order to survive. You can play cooperatively with your friends to build shelters and gather resources to fight against hoards of zombies through the unique day and night cycles. There are also vehicles you could drive but it’s important to note that they do require gas and can be damaged when running over zombies or smashing into obstacles.

#27 Far Cry: New Dawn

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: February 2019

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

New Dawn is interesting. Even though it’s its own standalone game, it uses a reimagined version of the map from Far Cry 5 and follows the events that ended the game. The game is set 17 years after Far Cry 5 and follows the story of twin sisters Mickey and Lou as they lead a group of bandits in the town of Prosperity. While it’s easy to say that much of the game is the same as the previous installment, there’s definitely a lot more color that creates a much more vivid atmosphere. Players can also take advantage of Expeditions which are missions that can be completed with other players throughout the story.

#26 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Publisher: Ubisoft

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: March 2019

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The Division 2 takes place in an open-world Washington DC experiencing a civil war between the survivors of the events from the previous game as well as bands of marauders and bandits. Players can enjoy an online experience with friends in different modes that include Dark Zones which provides players with loot and different raids. You’ll also have the opportunity to take advantage of different downloadable content as well as an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users.

#25 Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Developer: 343 Industries

Platform: Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: December 2019

PC | Xbox

We decided to put the entire collection on this list because all four campaigns can be played either in single-player mode or cooperatively with other players. The original four games in the Halo collection have all been remastered for modern-day consoles and provide a great overview of why cooperative play is so important. If you’re an achievement hunter, you’ll be happy to know that you could earn up to 4000 Gamerscore spread across 400 achievements. Besides that, you can also take advantage of the live-action video series Halo: Nightfall. It holds up.

#24 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Publisher: Techland

Developer: Techland

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Release Date: February 2022

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Dying Light 2 came out earlier this year, but many consider it a contender for game of the year, noting the cooperative play as especially fantastic. The game features a vast open world and makes sure that you take advantage of your parkour and crafting skills, but this time, you can have up to four players by your side. The game also encourages multiple playthroughs as certain areas within the game are only accessible according to your decisions.

#23 Back 4 Blood

Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Turtle Rock Studios

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: October 2021

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Back 4 Blood puts a strong emphasis on cooperative teamwork as players are asked to fight through levels of zombie-like monsters called The Ridden. Unlike other games on this list, the game uses a deck-building system that influences each playthrough and affects various aspects of gameplay including the modification of a player’s statistics. You can participate in an eight-player mode called Swarm where two teams of four players play head to head in eliminating one another in a closed arena. The game is widely considered to be one of the best new IPs of this genre to launch within the last few years and plenty of fans seem to agree.

#22 Portal 2

Publisher: Valve

Developer: Valve

Platform: PC, Mac, Linux, PS3, Xbox 360, Switch

Release Date: April 2011

PC | Xbox | Nintendo

Anyone who had a PC back in 2011 remembers Portal 2 as being one of the biggest hits of the year. One of the most fun parts of the title playing the entire story along with a friend to solve different teleportation puzzles. There is a single-player campaign where you play the role of the main character, Chell, as you maneuver your way through the Aperature science building, but there’s something way more fun about playing as two robots who seem to have minds of their own. Similar to its predecessor, it is widely believed to be one of the greatest video games ever made. Who wouldn’t love to experience that with a friend?

#21 Left 4 Dead

Publisher: Valve

Developer: Valve

Platform: PC, Xbox 360, Mac

Release Date: November 2008

PC

Left 4 Dead is a great example of what the Xbox 360 had to offer in the form of cooperative play. The game had a major focus on co-op play in which players could take part in four different modes either all together on one screen or online via Xbox Live. It offers more replay value than many other games on this list because of a particular element created called the ‘Director.’ This changes things on every level, including the placing and where items are located, to create a dynamic experience for players and a fresh feeling every time you boot the game up. Like Portal 2 above, the game has won many awards and is commonly known to be one of the greatest co-op adventures of the late 2000s.

#20 Valheim

Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing

Developer: Iron Gate Studio

Platform: PC, Linux

Release Date: February 2021

PC

A staff favorite, Valheim mixed the fun of survival adventure games with the difficulty of being a Viking who needs to abide by the laws of Nordic gods. Players can craft supplies and structures to create villages while also fighting Nordic creatures with their friends to gain new abilities and a stronger character. A single server can host up to four players, and players can drop in and drop out in order to hunt animals and craft items to help each other out in developing the greatest Nordic settlement anyone has ever seen. There’s also a great sense of fulfillment in how easy it is to get lost in this game–the tutorial system is fantastic and the learning curve is low.

#19 Cuphead

Publisher: Studio MDHR

Developer: Studio MDHR

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Mac, Switch PS4

Release Date: September 2017

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Cuphead is seeing a resurgence in popularity following the recent Netflix television series. You play as the titular Cuphead while a second player can take control of his brother Mugman as you’re taken through several levels and boss fights to repay your debt to the Devil. The game utilizes an incredible hand-drawn aesthetic and features a soundtrack that will absolutely be remembered for years to come. A new DLC titled The Delicious Last Course was released in June, where you can enjoy a new story–and some challenging new battles–with your buddies.

#18 Sea of Thieves

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Developer: Rare

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: March 2018

PC | Xbox

Sea of Thieves relies very heavily on multiplayer, allowing players to form pirate crews and pillage the ships of other online players while also searching for treasure on remote islands. A staggering number of players are always willing to completely roleplay their fantasy pirate life with you if you enjoy genuinely playing and talking like a sailor of the seas. The online community of players is ever-growing and there is even some neat DLC content inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

#17 Phasmophobia

Publisher: Kinetic Games

Developer: Kinetic Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: September 2020

PC

While technically still in early access, Phasmophobia is a great time. Players act as investigators in a paranormal investigation team tasked with searching for spirits in different locations and recording what type of spirits they find. The game can also be played in virtual reality, making the already terrifying experience that much more immersive. There have been consistent updates to the game that has added a significant amount of content, implying that the early development stage might be coming to a close soon.

#16 Dead by Daylight

Publisher: Behaviour Interactive

Developer: Behaviour Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: June 2016

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Dead by Daylight is a survival horror game in which one player takes on the role of a killer while four other players act as survivors. The game has unique content that has been released over the years inspired by iconic horror films and games, with beloved villains acting as the killers. Some of the more recent additions include content from The Ring and the Silent Hill series. All you need to do is flee the location by activating five generators to open up the exit gates and escape. It can’t possibly be that hard, right?

#15 A Way Out

Publisher: EA

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: March 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Instead of relying on a multiplayer aspect because it’s more fun, A Way Out does so because single-player is simply not an option. You play as either Leo or Vincent you try to escape from prison with a friend in split-screen mode. Don’t want to buy the game? No problem. You can still play with someone who owns it without having it yourself so long as you are playing with that person. Besides the fun of trying to escape from prison, you can also enjoy fun mini-games like arm wrestling, spearfishing, and more as part of a mode called Grenade Brothers. You’ll definitely want to take advantage of this compelling story with a good buddy.

#14 Friday the 13th: The Game

Publisher: Gun Media

Developer: Black Tower Studios

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: May 2017

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Similar to Dead by Daylight, Friday the 13th is an asymmetrical survival horror game in which one player randomly takes on the role of Jason Vorhees while seven other players play as camp counselors. The role of the game is for Jason to try and take out as many counselors as possible while the counselors try to open the exit gates and escape unharmed. There were several legal issues that persisted over the years in regards to the rights of the character of Jason and the Friday the 13th property in general, but plenty of content has been released and there are tons of skins and locations to enjoy.

#13 Streets of Rage 4

Publisher: Dotemu

Developer: Dotemu

Platform: PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, Mac, Stadia

Release Date: July 2021

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

The Streets of Rage series was widely popular in the early ’90s for its side-scrolling beat ‘up gameplay, and that hasn’t changed in this installation. Up to four players can duke it out against waves of enemies as they pick up different dropped items and power-ups, the same as the classic arcade game. There is even some fantastic DLC that you can take advantage of, though we won’t go into detail–it will spoil the main game. If you’re a fan of titles like The Simpsons arcade game, then there’s a good chance that you’ll like Streets of Rage 4.

#12 Broforce

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Developer: Free Lives

Platform: PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Switch

Release Date: October 2015

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Broforce started off as a Game Jam entry that ended up getting continuous developer support. Players are ‘bros’ who fight terrorists with a team of other players just as manly as you. Every level is a destructive wonderland that ends with you having to hoist up an American flag and leave via helicopter while a cinematic explosion goes on in the background. The characters are all parodies of actors and action stars like Chuck Norris and John Rambo which definitely makes the game all the more fun.

#11 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Publisher: Fatshark

Developer: Fatshark

Platform: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: March 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Vermintide 2 is a co-op-focused game that is played from a first-person perspective. Set in the Warhammer universe, players battle alongside one another against the Chaos army and a race of rat-people known as the Skaven. You have the ability to choose from five different characters and fifteen different classes that each have their own unique set of skills and abilities for you to scroll through. After battling it out with your friends, you can take advantage of loot at the end of each mission, using it to beef up your characters and increase your ability sets. This is another game that benefits greatly from its DLC, so expect to see even more classes in the future as more content gets released.

#10 Elden Ring

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: February 2022

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Another contender for game of the year, Elden Ring is the product of a collaboration between George R. R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki. This dark title takes what everyone loves about previous soulslike games and turns it on its head, and players can take on big baddies with their friends in a kind of drop-in co-op. This is one title that everyone has been talking about since its release in February 2022, and playing it with your best friends brings a whole new joy to the experience. This is one title you won’t want to miss.

#9 Gunfire Reborn

Publisher: Duoyi Games

Developer: Duoyi Games

Platform: PC

Release Date: November 2021

PC

Gunfire Reborn brings players a fun, cell-shaded action-adventure romp with small animals and the main protagonists. It’s a roguelike that mixes different FPS and RPG elements so that up to four players can fight through levels to gain rewards. These rewards include different weapons, items, and combat skills that change every single time you die. It’s important to note that this is the kind of game where you progress through failure, but failure with your friends can’t possibly be that bad! Each level is also random so you’ll have a new experience every single time you dive in.

#8 Dread Hunger

Publisher: Digital Confectioners

Developer: Dread Hunger Team

Platform: PC

Release Date: Han 2022

PC

Another title on this list that was released earlier this year, Dread Hunger is a game of survival where you and up to eight players will have to work together to survive as well as find out which one of you is a traitor. Everyone is on a doomed sailing ship and two of you are considered Thralls, determined to sabotage the entire thing. It’s fun if you have a good relationship with your friends, but definitely expect a lot of emotion.

#7 Super Mario Maker 2

Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo

Platform: Switch

Release Date: June 2019

Nintendo

The most fun thing about Super Mario Maker 2 isn’t the fact that you can create levels using different templates and items from classic Mario games, it’s the fact that you can play with your friends. Players can create levels and share them online for people to play at their leisure. Creating insanely difficult levels and sending the codes over to your friends is a blast, and there’s an endless amount of levels that you could design and play. Up to two players can create stages together at the exact same time, and up to four players can play the levels together.

#6 Ghost of Tsushima

Publisher: Sony

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release Date: July 2020

PlayStation

Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game where you play the role of Jin Sakai, the only member of Clan Sakai left alive. The game is an incredible feat from developer Sucker Punch, who is also responsible for titles like InFamous and Sly Cooper–two titles that couldn’t be more different than this vast RPG. In fact, the game has been adapted for a movie in development by Sony as well. Players can enjoy the game with friends in a multiplayer expansion called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends where players assume the role of one of four classes and play through two-player story missions or four-player wave missions. All of those can also be played solo, but it’s way more fun with friends.

#5 Strange Brigade

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Release Date: August 2018

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Strange Brigade came out pretty quietly but has quickly become a popular title to play with friends. The third-person shooter sees players assume the role of a 1930s adventurer who can team up with three other players to fight monsters like giant scorpions and minotaurs. You’ll have a ton of weapons at your disposal as well as different upgrade slots on each to maximize your destructive power on the field. The game might be a bit of a random choice for this list, but give it a chance and we guarantee that it’ll stay in your library for the next time you want something quick to play with your friends.

#4 Sniper Elite 4

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia

Release Date: February 2017

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Sniper Elite 4 is a tactical shooter with different stealth elements that is played from a third-person perspective. The game takes into consideration the victim’s bone structure and arteries in a unique x-ray cam. There are even shrapnel kills, melee kills, and stealth kills that let players see exactly what it was that you destroyed in the opponents body. The competitive multiplayer mode allows for different modes of play as well as a co-op mode for certain missions where you can play with your friends instead of against them.

#3 Risk of Rain 2

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Developer: Hopoo Games

Platform: PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia

Release Date: August 2020

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Risk of Rain 2 is another staff favorite, and the most recent Survival of the Void DLC makes it even more fun with friends. This roguelike requires you to choose one of several different characters with different skill sets and abilities to traverse through different levels in order to find a teleporter to get to the next level. As you go through each level, you can earn upgrades and different skills to help you get more powerful weapons and abilities that will help you in defeating the bosses that protect the teleporters. There are some secret levels and bosses as well so it’s important to make sure you find out the best way to go in the least amount of time possible. Another thing about Risk of Rain 2–it’s fast. Very fast. Get ready to move at lightning speed.

#2 Killing Floor 2

Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Developer: Hardsuit Labs

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: November 2016

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Another first-person shooter survival horror game, Killing Floor 2 can be played with up to six players. The game is based on the same events from the previous game in which biotech firm Horzine has created military clones that need to be wiped out. Players can equip themselves with different melee weapons and firearms to take down waves of enemies that culminate into a boss fight. You can choose from different difficulty modes which not only increase the stakes but also increase the carnage and the type of weapons you’ll be able to pick up. Plenty of patches and updates have come out since its release, leading to plenty of new content and fixes to major complaints.

#1 It Takes Two

Publisher: EA

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: March 2021

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

It Takes Two stole the show in 2021, named Game of the Year and becoming one of the best co-op games on the market. The title is designed specifically for co-op split screen, meaning that you have to play with another player either in person or online. There are tons of unique game mechanics and puzzles to solve throughout, along with plenty of minigames. The underlying story might hit home for a lot of people and there are plenty of themes that can definitely bring tears to your eyes, but at the end of the day, this is just a fun title, plain and simple.