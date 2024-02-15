Is Borderlands 4 Getting Revealed Next Month?

In many ways, the Borderlands helped popularize the “looter shooter” games that we have now. Granted, how the Gearbox Software crew handled things for its series is different from what many are doing now with the genre, but the elements were all there right from the beginning. The concept of picking a character, each of whom was different, and then setting them off into the world of Pandora and beyond to blow stuff up, get stronger, and unleash incredible guns had fans in love and wanting more. So much so that Borderlands 4 is on their minds, and they think it’s coming soon.

A little random? Perhaps. However, on Reddit, one fan notes that the official Twitter account has been doing some “odd” things. Specifically, it’s been posting recaps of the first couple of titles. Why would it be doing that unless something is happening soon?

“The official Borderlands twitter just posted another recap, this time of Borderlands 2, one week after their recap of Borderlands. With PAX approaching, if they keep up this cadence, and assuming they do recaps for all Borderlands games, that would give us the Pre-Sequel recap on the 20th, Tales from the Borderlands on the 27th, Borderlands 3 on the 5th, and New Tales on the 12th — all leading to a Borderlands 4 announcement on the 19th, the week of PAX East, where Borderlands 3 was announced. Or, I’m a foolish monkey looking for signs where there aren’t none.”

First, they’d hardly be the only “foolish monkey” to see something that wasn’t there; we’ve all been there over the years. Second, this theory is MUCH more believable than some of the other stuff that we’ve seen over the years or even over the last several weeks, regarding certain “events” and beliefs about major publishers.

So, could Borderlands 4 be on the verge of getting announced? Yes, it’s possible. It’s not confirmed, but it’s possible. It needs to be stated that the third numbered entry did well when it finally came out, despite all sorts of development woes leading up to it. Plus, Gearbox and others have been “expanding” the universe in other ways since that game’s release. That means it could have been working on a fourth entry.

Or they could’ve just decided to do a recap series for a reason that hasn’t been stated yet. We know it’s hard to wonder about such things without answers, but sometimes, we do need to wait for confirmation instead of guessing at everything that comes out.