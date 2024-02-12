New Nintendo Direct Rumor Points To A February 14th/15th Drop

We’re getting to the point where there’s a “new rumor” about an upcoming Nintendo Direct almost every day or so. Several of them came last week, and some even came right as we ended January. So, it’s only natural that some more of them pop up to kick off the new work week, right? Well, your wish is the insider’s command! The latest rumor comes from insider “Stealth,” who has been an avid reporter of Nintendo news over the years and has been fair in his rumor coverage. As you can see in the tweet below, he states there could be a Direct this week and even gives potential release dates based on the kind we might get.

A Nintendo Direct is rumored to be scheduled for February 15th.



If it's a regular Nintendo Direct, it will be announced on Wednesday. If it's a Partner Direct, maybe it's shadow dropped on Thursday.



If you recall the previous rumors from last week, there’s been some “debate” about what kind of a Nintendo Direct will get. The initial rumors were that we’d get a traditional Direct that would focus on the “last Nintendo Switch games” that would come out in 2024 before the arrival of the Switch successor. There were even rumors about which games could show up for said Direct.

However, last week, some “insiders” stated that there’s a chance the presentation would be more of a “Partner’s Showcase” and thus would focus on 3rd party titles for the Switch in 2024 and nothing else. As you can imagine, that caused quite a stir in the fanbase, because those Directs aren’t the most popular for various reasons.

It’s truly hard to predict what Nintendo will do here, as they’ve been incredibly silent on what they are planning to do in 2024 as a whole. They’ve even said that the Switch is their “big focus” for the year, and they have reasons to keep pushing this console right up until the successor comes out. For example, they’re about 15 million hardwire units away from being the best-selling console ever. So, if they were to stack the deck one last time and put out some big software on the Switch before the transition, they would likely get a good jump on getting to that number this year.

Another thing to consider is that Nintendo also doesn’t want the “transition” between the Switch and its successor to go the path of previous generations, such as with the Wii and Wii U. So that might mean they ensure that both systems have something that gamers want for 2024 and beyond.

Until Nintendo confirms the Direct’s date, take everything with a grain of salt.