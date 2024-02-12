Pokemon Go: Carnival of Love 2024 Event Bonuses and Encounters

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and love is in the air in Pokemon Go with the Carnival of Love 2024 event. It all kicks off on February 13 and there are plenty of goodies up for grabs.

There’s a lot to do during this celebration, with free and paid content available to dive into. The most notable part of the event is a Shiny Oricorio becoming available to catch in Pokemon Go for the very first time.

Pokemon Go Carnival of Love 2024 event bonuses

During the event, the chances of receiving Candy XL when walking with your buddy is increased and you’ll earn two guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokemon. Trainers located in Brazil can earn double XP for catching Pokemon during the Carnival of Love event in celebration of Brazilian Carnival.

Wild encounters

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild:

Snubbul

Skitty

Luvdisc

Stufful

Quaxly

Furfrou

Baile Style Oricorio (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa only)

Pom-Pom Style Oricorio (the Americas only)

Pa’u Style Oricorio (African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean islands only)

Sensu Style Oricorio (Asia-Pacific region only)

Red Flower Flabebe (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa only)

Blue Flower Flabebe (Asia-Pacific region only)

Yellow Flower Flabebe (the Americas only)

If you’re lucky, you might encounter White Flower Flabebe and Orange Flower Flabebe, no matter what region you’re in.

Field Research

Trainers can encounter the following Pokemon when they complete Field Research tasks, all of which have a chance to appear as a Shiny:

Snubbul

Roselia

Spinda with a heart pattern

Clamperl

Luvdisc

Furfrou

Stufful

If you’ve manged to catch Furfrou, you can change its trim during the event by:

Finding Furfrou in your Pokemon Storage, tapping it to check its summary, and then tapping the ‘Change Form’ button to bring up a menu that lists the available trims.

Select your preferred trim.

Changing your Furfrou from one trim to any other trim will cost 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

In addition, the event will feature paid Timed Research. For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access event-exclusive tasks.

Timed Research rewards include:

Stardust, XP, and two Incense

Five encounters with Spinda with a heart pattern

All tasks must be completed and rewards must be claimed before the Pokemon Go Carnival of Love event ends on Thursday, February 15, 2024.