Pokemon Go: How to get Skiddo and Can it be Shiny?

There are various unique Pokemon types to collect as you play Pokemon Go and the roster only continues to grow. Niantic has announced that Skiddo will make its way into the game in the coming months. We’ve got all the details you need to know about adding Skiddo to your Pokemon Go collection.

Skiddo is a grass type Pokemon which has one evolution. Once you feed a Skiddo 50 candies, it will evolve into a Gogoat.

How to catch Skiddo in Pokemon Go

Skiddo will only be made available to those who participate in the City Safari event that is scheduled to take place in October and November 2023. You’ll need to purchase a ticket to join in with the event which will only run in Barcelona, Mexico City, and Seoul. If you happen to be near one of those cities, you could be one of the lucky ones and encounter a Skiddo.

Here is the full City Safari event schedule:

Seoul: October 7 – October 8

October 7 – October 8 Barcelona: October 14 – October 15

October 14 – October 15 Mexico City: November 4 – November 5

According to Niantic, Skiddo will “only appear during Pokemon Go City Safari 2023 events, but may appear worldwide at a later date.” We’ll have to wait and see if and when the rest of the globe will get the chance to find a Skiddo.

Can you get a Shiny version of Skiddo in Pokemon Go?

A Shiny Skiddo will be available to catch during the City Safari event, so those who participate will have the opportunity to add a Pokemon to their deck that is in high demand.

That’s everything there is to know about how to obtain Skiddo in Pokemon Go.