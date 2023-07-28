Is A Pokemon Presents Imminent?

It’s that time of year again! Yep, it’s that time of year when people are starting to speculate about when the next “gaming showcases” will drop. Not surprisingly, Nintendo fans are the most rabid about figuring out when they’ll get a new Nintendo Direct, or in this case, a Pokemon Presents. The last one we got was in February before Pokemon Day, and it was there that we got confirmation on certain things, including a pair of DLC for Gen 9. But now fans think that we’re “due” for another one based on something that’s happening in one of the franchise’s mobile titles.

The game we’re talking about is Pokemon Masters EX, which brings a collection of trainers, both good and bad, into one place so that trainers can team up with them, use a vast assortment of Pokemon, and so on. It’s not the biggest hit out there, but it’s gotten consistent content over the years since its release.

One such content update that has fans talking is the arrival of Nemona. She was the trainer that was your combat rival in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the internet went nuts about her in the best way. She’s going to arrive in the mobile game on August 8th, as noted by ComicBook.com, and many think this will be a prelude to the Pokemon Presents could get.

So that begs the question, “Why would they do a presentation now?” Simply put, while we know about “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero” DLC via “The Teal Mask” and “The Indigo Disk,” we still have very few details about them, including when they’re releasing!

Part 1 is said to come out this Fall, which is rapidly approaching, while Part 2 is said to hit this “Winter.” We did see a deeper glimpse of the DLC via the latest Nintendo Direct, but no release dates were shown, and the new details were very limited.

It’s very odd that The Pokemon Company hasn’t dived even deeper into things with this DLC, nor have they given more definitive release windows. That’s why many think the Nemona arrival in the mobile game is a hint that something big is coming since Nemona is from Paldea.

It should also be noted that it’s unclear how Area Zero ties into the two games, given that you and your classmates will go to different areas away from the mainland of Paldea and thus aren’t near Area Zero.

But take this with a grain of salt until The Pokemon Company says anything official.