Call Of Duty Season 5 Gets Trailer and Full Details

The team behind Call of Duty has been doing something a bit different with the most recent titles. Specifically, instead of having seasons tied to one game, they’re tied to two. Specifically, last year’s Modern Warfare 2 and COD Warzone. By focusing the seasons between the two games, gamers get a more unified experience and the promise that one side of the equation isn’t unbalanced due to “focus” from the dev team. Call Of Duty Season 5 is getting ready to drop, and with it comes new maps, modes, and a familiar face that will shake up the titles in fun ways.

On the PlayStation Blog, the content got a major breakdown, including a brief synopsis of what you can expect in the game:

“Graves is alive, but former adversaries must now align against a new threat. The Konni Group has infiltrated Al Mazrah, forcing Farah and Alex to unite with Graves to fend off the greater enemy.”

So this is very much a case of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” and that’s just one of the major twists happening when Season 5 launches.

Many players will look forward to the four new maps coming to the games, including some revamped maps from past titles like Strike (Core).

Another thing that gamers will enjoy is the two new modes that are coming in via Season 5.

The first is Havoc:

“No Perk Packages, Killstreaks, or Field Upgrades allowed. In this wild take on Team Deathmatch, reaching certain elimination milestones will activate gameplay modifiers that affect both teams. Get modifiers like Ammo Feeder which auto reloads weapons on eliminations, Boots Off the Ground for moon gravity, Flameshot to swap all loadouts to flame-tipped crossbows and Molotovs. Modifiers stack; the first team to earn 60 eliminations wins the match.”

Then, there’s Big Capture The Flage:

“Play 20v20 Capture the Flag on Battle Maps. Go behind enemy lines as a lone wolf for the stealth play, or charge in with a big force using tanks, helicopters, and launchers.”

There will also be new Operators you can play as, including Graves and even Lara Croft!

All in all, Call Of Duty Season 5 will have fun things to do for gamers no matter which side of the coin they just to find themselves on. You won’t have to wait too long for it to release either, as it will debut on August 2nd. You can watch the trailer for it below: