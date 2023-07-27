Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Event Confirmed

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise are just waiting for the official reveal of the next major game. It’s been all but officially confirmed that the next game will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. But while we’re waiting for that official reveal to come out, we offer a new slight update. Today, a new blog post highlighted the upcoming season 5 for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone. But if you’re keen on what’s next, this blog post mentions the reveal event.

Much like past reveals we can expect the Call of Duty 2023 reveal to occur during the seasonal event. This blog post from the official Call of Duty website briefly mentions the Call of Duty 2023 reveal event. This is a limited-time event you can expect within Call of Duty: Warzone. Players will be battling it out to secure a chemical weapon, but we’ll quote the official statement provided in the blog post below.

Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event. Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal. Call of Duty Blog Post

That might persuade some players to jump into battle in hopes of easily clearing the event. Again, the developers are playing it quiet right now regarding the exact title for Call of Duty 2023. But again, we’ve seen leaked Monster Energy packaging highlighting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and even Sledgehammer Games changing up their Twitter banner to highlight the III logo into their name. So we’re just counting down the days until the actual reveal happens.

Currently, the upcoming season is set to start on August 2, 2023. So we’ll finally get the official trailer reveal and possibly some new details as to what players can expect with this upcoming game installment. In other news regarding Call of Duty, Microsoft is still working to ensure they can acquire Activision Blizzard. One of the regulators they need to appease is the CMA, who are still awaiting Microsoft to send over their resolutions. But when this deal does go through, we already know that Call of Duty will continue to see games release on competitor platforms like the PlayStation 5 for at least a decade.