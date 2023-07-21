CMA Says Microsoft Must Resolve Their Concerns As Their Position Remains Unchanged

Update:

Here is what one viewer had to say regarding Sarah Cardell’s comments. Meanwhile, we’re still left waiting on CMA’s latest decision.

The CMA were destroyed in court because their blocking of the deal was a joke on paper, and as some have said it might have been done on political grounds, hence why they tried to block the deal on the stupid assumption that MS future cloud would stop competition, and now they are going to have UK gamers impacted by the CMA weak choices. bob23301 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

The process for Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard has been anything but smooth. This deal quickly made headlines when Microsoft made the initial bid. However, the problem Microsoft has been dealing with is regulators. Currently, the biggest hurdle Microsoft has to overcome is the CMA. It looks like the regulator is awaiting Microsoft’s new proposal, but as it stands now, the CMA has not changed its position on this deal.

If you don’t recall, the CMA is the UK regulator that initially struck down the deal against Microsoft earlier this year. However, the Microsoft legal team has started the appeal process since then. Fortunately, Microsoft could avoid the court battle with the CMA as the regulator reached out shortly after Microsoft won its court case against the FTC. With CMA’s request, the appeal process was paused, with Microsoft being able to restart its conversation with the regulator over this merger. But now consumers are waiting to see what has come from these conversations.

Unfortunately, nothing new has emerged quite yet, and the CMA is pointing at Microsoft as being the party holding things up. We know that this deadline for the merger was extended along with the deadline for the CMA to make their new decision on the acquisition. The CMA has until the end of next month to confirm whether Microsoft can proceed with the purchase or not. However, before they can do so, the CMA needs to hear from Microsoft’s latest proposals. That’s according to the CMA’s chief executive Sarah Cardell.

Speaking with Sky News, Sarah was asked about the current progress with the Microsoft acquisition bid. According to Sarah, they have yet to receive any new proposal from Microsoft, so the ball is in their court at the moment. However, Sarah went on to state that their position on the merger has remained unchanged, and Microsoft would need to fully and comprehensively resolve their concerns. If Microsoft fails to do so, then it would seem the regulator is not changing their decision regarding the merger going through.

But again, we have until next month before the deadline is reached. We’re certainly interested in hearing what changes Microsoft is willing to make in order to ensure they have the green light from the UK regulator. However, it might be a few weeks before those details come out to the public.