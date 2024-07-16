Gamescom 2024 Team Claim It’ll “Set New Records” For The Show

Given that just about every major publisher and developer in the gaming space has a digital showcase/event at which they love to show off new titles, one might think that the need for on-site video game showcases is obsolete. Look at the fall of E3 or how people view The Game Awards for proof of that. The first was one of the most iconic events in all of gaming, and now, it’s gone and been replaced by what many consider a “cheap knockoff.” The latter is best not talked about. However, Gamescom 2024 is still happening, and the team behind it is proud of what they’ve been able to assemble, developer-wise.

The show will drop in Germany next month, and in a statement obtained by VGC, the team is stating that they’ve never had more developers and are aiming to set records with the event:

“Following the strong growth of last year, we expect to set new records with Gamescom, featuring even more exhibitors and greater international participation. Fans, industry professionals, and partners from around the world can experience an even more diverse Gamescom this year with additions like the new social stage, cards & boards and artists areas.”

So they’re prepping for a big event, which makes sense, given that the show will run from August 20th to 25th. The first night will feature a special kick-off show hosted by, you guessed it, Geoff Keighley. Then, the next four days will be all about the games and the event itself.

The irony of part of this is that two of the “Big Three” won’t be there for Gamescom 2024. Specifically, Sony and Nintendo won’t be there. However, Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox brand will be there, giving it a unique edge over its competitors. After all, they have plenty of titles they’re hoping to impress gamers and media with, so having a multi-day show to highlight them all will let them at least attempt to do that.

Interestingly, even though Nintendo won’t be there, The Pokemon Company will be there. They might be there just to showcase their mobile titles, but they could be there for other purposes, so we’ll have to wait and see what they do.

Other companies that will be there include Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, EA, Capcom, Square Enix, Konami, and many more.

While Gamescom may not be what E3 once was, it’s clear that people still want to go to shows like these, and that’s what matters.