Xbox Confirms It’ll Be At Gamescom

It’s been an interesting 24 hours on the Gamescom front. The Germany video game conference has been a big one throughout the years, and many companies and publishers have tried to be at it to showcase their upcoming titles and lure in new gamers. However, 2024 hasn’t been the best build-up for the show because of major companies backing out. Nintendo was the first to say they weren’t coming to the show, and then, yesterday, Sony backed out. As if to call that out, Xbox made a post stating they would be there and that they’d have multiple games in tow.

The post came from Twitter, and not only did they confirm they’ll be at Gamescom, but that they’ll have their “biggest booth yet” to showcase the many video games they’re bringing. So, that raises the question of, “What games are they bringing?” They did a Twitter post about that, too:

But you want to know about the games, huh?



Just a few you can expect to see: Age of Mythology: Retold, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, Diablo Immortal, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Towerborne & World of Warcraft: The War Within. More to come! — Xbox (@Xbox) June 20, 2024

Sure, they didn’t unveil all the games that will be there, but they did drop a few, and some of them would be rather interesting ones to play. For example, they have the DLC for Diablo IV at the show, and that is likely to be the first place where it’ll be playable. How much are they going to show from it? It’s hard to say, but the fact that they’ll have it there at all speaks volumes.

That goes double for the next World of Warcraft expansion, “The War Within,” which had a big trailer at the recent Xbox Showcase. While people won’t be able to play as their custom characters in the demo, they’ll likely get a good insight into the new areas below Azeroth that they can check out and maybe even get a glimpse at the new classes and characters they can be.

A few key games are missing from that lineup that would be perfect for a show like Gamescom, but Xbox did say that they were only showing some of what would be there. Plus, again, they promised their “biggest booth yet.” So, we’ll have to wait and see what else they unveil.

Once again, a key point to note is that Sony and Nintendo won’t be there, so Microsoft will be the only one of the “big three” at the show. This could be used to Microsoft’s advantage to hype up Xbox. Given the many “losses” the company has taken recently, some of which have been by its own hand, they could use a victory like this.