Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gets Deep Story Trailer

You have to give Xbox credit; they’re cranking out a bunch of titles and showing many of them in the current showcase. Some of them are titles that are new, and others are ones we know of but we’re getting new insight into. One such title is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. This is the first title featuring Dr. Jones in quite some time, and Bethesda is running point alongside Machine Games. They hope to reinvoke the feeling of the original trilogy, and a new story trailer highlights that they might be on to some. Only time will tell, though.

In the trailer, we see Indiana and his new reporter ally, Gina, as they attempt to try and find a part of something that is known as the “Great Circle,” a potential relic that could rewrite what is known about history. In the key part of the trailer, they head to the Himalayas, where they find themselves looking at a battleship that is somehow high up in the mountains. Yep, that sounds like an Indiana Jones adventure. No sooner do they find a key artifact than they’re set upon by German soldiers who are also after the stone.

This is where the story trailer definitely feels like a movie, as the scenes that follow truly play out like one of the previous trilogy films. Oh, we don’t mention the last two films, okay? We get to see Jones doing his thing, the villain’s monologue like all great villains do, and so on.

You can check out the full trailer below:

We're excited to show you more of #IndianaJones and the Great Circle, coming 2024!



In this brand-new cinematic, Indy is on a quest to the Himalayas where he makes a startling discovery… pic.twitter.com/RftbAq2M9F — Bethesda (@bethesda) June 9, 2024

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is currently set for a 2024 release, but there’s no definitive release date attached to it yet. That could mean it gets pushed to 2025, but we’ll have to wait and see what Bethesda does with it.