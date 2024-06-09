Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gets Official Trailer

There are many series that have gotten quite a reputation over the years for their striking gameplay, visuals, and more. And now, as shown by the Xbox Showcase, things are going to get very interesting once Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater arrives. Previously, we only saw a teaser trailer for the game, but thanks to a new one that just dropped, we get a better insight into how things will both look and play once Naked Snake once again embarks on his “virtuous mission.” And based on all we’ve seen, it will be a very cool upgrade of a classic.

The trailer helps set up the game by reminding people of the original mission of Naked Snake. He’s sent to find someone named Sokolov, and it’s meant to be an emphatic stealth mission. Snake needs to work his way through the area, get intel, take out any threats, and do his best not to leave any trace that he was there. Just as important, he’ll have to scavenge and acquire things like food and weapons on his own. A “fox specialty,” as his commander boasts.

What follows is a great look into the game, including the much-improved visuals from the PS2 era and the fluid animations that help make combat look even better than before. Plus, we see Snake being Snake and sneaking around to get the drop on foes, as well as seeing an old friend at the end of the trailer.

BREAKING NEWS❗️❗️❗️ Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater new footage shown at Xbox Games Showcase! WOW!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7ASekQ0Axg — Metal Gear Network – MGN (@MGSMGN) June 9, 2024

By all accounts, this could be a remake that is everything fans hope for and more. If so, that’s a win that Konami definitely needs.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater still doesn’t have a release date, which could be seen as worrying, but for now, just be grateful that we’re seeing more of it and that David Hayter is still the voice of Naked Snake.