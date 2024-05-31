New Rumor Suggests Metal Gear Solid Delta Won’t Drop Until 2025

It’s a classic problem in the gaming industry. You hear an announcement for a title you’re interested in, only for things not to go your way because the title isn’t coming anytime soon. We’ve seen that happening a lot recently, and we might be adding another game to that growing list. The title this time is Metal Gear Solid Delta, which is a remake of the third mainline game in the “Solid” series. When the game dropped its teaser trailer last year, the game highlighted the stunning PS5 graphics that people would get to see alongside an ending shot of Naked Snake. But to see more of this version of Snake, they might have to wait until next year.

This comes from leaker billbil-kun, who made a report in Dealabs. They said that despite their best efforts, they couldn’t get a confirmation on the release date for the game. That might not sound like much. However, many are usually able to sus out the game’s launch date based on certain details; that’s why there are plenty of leaks on release windows and potential launch dates for AAA games long before the developers or publishers announce them.

Thus, if billbil-kun can’t get a date, especially given their past with retrieving such information, many speculate that this could be a hint that the title won’t make it in 2024. However, there may be some good news. Dealabs also posted a report alongside that speculation that we could be getting an update on the title soon. That would line it up with Summer Game Fest, and Konami would likely take the opportunity to plug its title there.

If so, we could possibly get a full trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta versus just the visual teaser from last year. All of this is just speculation and rumor, so you need to take all of this with a grain of salt for now.

One of the reasons that many are excited about this title is that the original version of the game is hailed as being the best in the series by many. It’s essentially the “origin story” of the saga and delivers numerous twists on what we all thought we knew about Snake, how he came to be, who the Big Boss was, and so much more.

Seeing the game brought to life via the PS5 and its impressive graphical hardware will help put an even better shine on an already legendary game.