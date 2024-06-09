Gameranx

New Fable Trailer Released, Coming in 2025

This will be the first new Fable game in over 14 years.

During today’s Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft announced that the highly-anticipated fantasy RPG Fable would be released on PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. No exact date was given, but a detailed trailer gave fans a look at what they can expect next year.

Check out the trailer for Fable below:

“What does it mean to be a Hero? Humphry, once one of the greatest, will be forced out of retirement when a mysterious figure from his past threatens Albion’s very existence,” the description reads.

[Story developing…]

