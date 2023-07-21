EA Sports FC 24 Will Continue Premiere League Partnership

When EA Sports separated from FIFA after doing one last title in time for the men’s World Cup, many wondered what would happen on both sides. True to form, EA didn’t wait around for things to happen. They instead went full-on and started work on what they’re calling EA Sports FC 24. According to the team behind the game, their partnership with FIFA was a bit restrictive, and thus they’re aiming to give a more fulfilling and meaningful soccer/futbol title to fans who have been craving one. Another issue people wondered about was the partnerships that EA had made in the past.

The biggest one is the partnership that they’ve had with the Premier League, which is basically the biggest soccer promotion in the world. They’ve been teaming up with the games for many years, and EA Sports has announced that they’ve renewed the partnership for EA Sports FC 24.

As noted by VGC, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters had this to say about the renewed partnership:

“Through our long-term partnership, the Premier League and EA Sports have inspired generations of football fans and we look forward to developing this in the years to come. The new EA Sports FC 24 game is a significant evolution which we are proud to be a part of. Beyond this, we will continue to develop existing projects as well as introducing exciting new ones. Thanks to EA Sports’ support, the ePremier League tournament has been a major success over the last five seasons and we are now developing community initiatives together across the country and in other locations globally.”

Thanks to this partnership being reborn, players can use every club and player from the Premier League, which will be a huge boon for the game, especially on the international market. The soccer/futbol games are easily one of the biggest international titles out there, and so having the Premier League there for long-time fans will make this an easy buy.

Plus, the ePremier League tournament is much cooler than you might expect. Not only can players battle it out for digital glory, but if they win, they get silverware adorned to represent their favorite team, which is pretty dope, not going to lie.

The real question here is going to be about sales. While EA Sports has high hopes for the game and even ensured it worked on all platforms, they have a hurdle to clear since they don’t have the “FIFA Brand” on the cover art. If it works out? Big things will happen in the future.