EA Sports FC 24 Gets Announcement Trailer

When it comes to sports games, you’re going to go far when you can get in close with the biggest leagues in the world and make games in collaboration with them. That’s when the NFL, NBA, MLB, and more have official games that come out nearly every year because they want to bank on fans’ love for these sports. When it comes to soccer/futbol, however, there’s a bit of a disconnect. There isn’t one league that truly “rules” over everything, especially in the US, and that’s why the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 will be so interesting.

Previously, EA had a long-standing relationship with FIFA, the “governing body” over most of the world’s soccer clubs. But anyone who knows anything about the sport knows that FIFA has less power than you would expect, and they’re one of the most corrupt institutions in the world. The price of getting the FIFA license for the video games was apparently astronomically high. Thus, EA Sports decided to break off and do their own thing.

The trailer below is the official announcement for the game, and it highlights the intent that it’s going for. It’s not just to have a soccer game with a new title. Instead, it’s about bringing you, the player, into the clubhouse and showing you what it’s like when you are the one playing on the pitch with your favorite player and team. From afar, things can seem like magic, and star players can seem like legends. But from their perspectives, everything is hard work, and even the best players have teammates they must count on to win.

EA Sports FC 24 promises to “put you in good company,” regardless of whether you’re playing with the men or the women of the sport. So check out the trailer below:

Just as official, EA Sports will hold a live-streaming event to highlight the game and its many features. That event will go down on the 13th, so stay tuned for that:

“This event will feature a keynote from executive spokespeople and special guests, include details on the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 title, and reveal the highly anticipated global cover athlete,” the company said in a statement.

The real question is whether EA Sports can build upon what they did with FIFA while making it feel fresh. The last thing gamers need is “just another sports game” that doesn’t really reinvent itself. EA has said that the break from FIFA would allow for “new innovations,” so we’ll see if they keep their word on that.