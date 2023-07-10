Best Buy Black Friday In July Offers Video Game Discounts

Black Friday was typically just a one-day event that was held in November after Thanksgiving. It was filled with incredible deals across everything, including video games. But since then, the sale event has expanded, and now Black Friday is held well over a week. So there’s no more rushing to your favorite retail shops in hopes of scoring that deal. Now we’re getting a small taste of Black Friday in July. Today, Best Buy has started its Black Friday in July event, which lasts until this Wednesday. If you’re after some gaming goods, then you’re in luck, as you can save a good bit of money.

Video games are expensive, and we certainly don’t have to tell you that. With the latest-generation console platform, we saw a jump in video game prices. For a new AAA title, we’re spending $69.99 instead of the previous standard of $59.99. So knowing what games to purchase at launch and what titles to hold off on is crucial for our bank accounts. Fortunately, deals and promos like the Best Buy Black Friday in July event are something well worth checking out. We’ll include some of the highlights you can find in the sale down below.

Best Buy Black Friday in July Promo Highlights

Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset 128 GB $299.99

Soul Hackers 2 $14.99

Seagate 1 TB Storage Expansion Card Xbox Series X/S $149.99

FIFA 23 $29.99

Persona 5 Royal $29.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.99

Sonic Frontiers $34.99

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 $34.99

Overcooked! All You Can Eat $29.99

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing $29.99

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles $39.99

Sifu $32.99

Madden NFL 23 $26.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction $11.49

That’s, of course, just a small highlight of what is being offered at a discount right now. You can find the full promo right here for video games. Meanwhile, we know starting tomorrow, there is the Amazon Prime Day sale which will also bring out plenty of video game offers. So there could potentially be more deals to rival the Best Buy Black Friday in July promo. But we’ll have to wait until tomorrow to find out. Fortunately, the sales will overlap each other, so you shouldn’t miss out on any of these deals so long as the supplies last.