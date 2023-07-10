Friday The 13th: The Game Is Having A Resurgence This Summer

There has been a big surge lately with horror franchises turning into asymmetrical multiplayer games. One of the first few to see good traction online was Friday The 13th: The Game. It was a title that takes the basic concept of the horror franchise. Players would join a game where one of the members turns into Jason Voorhees. Meanwhile, the rest of the players would become campers forced to survive the wrath of Jason. Despite its popularity, the game was quickly finding itself in legal turmoil.

With legal battles that essentially forced the game to see no new content released, the title still maintained a following. Players would join together online and go through the various matches. But that time is coming to an end as we know the title will be delisted. It’s disheartening news for those that enjoyed the game, but there are other titles to jump to. Meanwhile, we know that the game will still be available to purchase and enjoy until the end of December this year. Now we’re finding out that there is a new surge of players enjoying the game as we get the final few months to play through this title.

Thanks to a report from Pure Xbox, we’re finding out that Friday The 13th: The Game has landed itself on the top paid Xbox list. It might also help that the game was slashed down to just $4.99. But it still shows that players are trying to get through the game a few more times or ensure that this title remains in their library when it gets delisted. But again, you have until December 31, 2023, before the delisting rolls out, and you’ll find the game missing in digital marketplaces.

In the meantime, you’ll also find that everything in the game has been unlocked. This month there were several unlocks that the developers took care of for everyone that logged in. As a result, there is no XP available to unlock, as it defeats the purpose with everything unlocked. Of course, if you want a similar experience to this game when it’s delisted, you can also look at The Texas Chain Saw Massacre as a potential replacement. Of course, if you want a bit more insight into the game and what to expect, we do have a Before You Buy from when this title initially launched into the marketplace.