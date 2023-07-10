Diablo IV Hotfix Brings Uber Unique Items Back Into The Game

Diablo fans have waited for the next mainline installment for a few years. So now that Diablo IV is finally here, plenty of players are eagerly diving into the campaign. Some of you might have already finished the campaign, so you’re waiting for the seasonal content to drop. If that’s the case, your time in the game might be on the hunt for special loot. Fortunately, the goods for a little over a hundred players were a bit easier to uncover recently, thanks to an exploit. Now that exploit has been fixed, which means those special Uber Unique items are back in the game.

If you didn’t hear, an exploit was uncovered during the Helltide event. This past week players were taking up with the event, which allowed players to farm Helltide chests. That prompted the ability to gather some Uber Unique items rather easily. Remember, these items are incredibly rare that even some developers had to confirm that these pieces of loot were actually within the game. So this exploit that made it a piece of cake to uncover some of these items prompted quick action by the development team at Blizzard. The developers first took the Uber Unique items out of the game to find a fix.

Now we’re discovering that the development team has released a hotfix for the game. This hotfix made a couple of changes for the Necromancer; enhanced Blood Lance now pierces up to a maximum of ten enemies. Meanwhile, Aspect of Hungry Blood now fires up to three Blood Lances per cast. But the big one is that Uber Unique items are back in the game. During Blizzard Entertainment’s investigation, they found that just over a hundred accounts obtained an Uber Unique between the launch of 1.0.4.

The big question for those accounts was if Blizzard would swoop in and clear their inventory from the loot acquired. But that’s not the case; it looks like the development team will allow players to keep the loot. However, it’s also noted that in the future, they made take action to maintain fairness within the game during a bug or exploit incident. So ultimately, it looks like you might not be so lucky to keep loot if you’re caught taking advantage of an exploit or bug in the future.

Diablo IV is available now if you haven’t already picked up a copy. Players can enjoy the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can even check out our Before You Buy video coverage in the video we have embedded below.