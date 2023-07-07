Diablo IV Uber Unique Drops Get Removed After Fans Uncover Exploit

Diablo fans have been waiting for quite a few years to see the launch of the next mainline installment to the franchise. Fortunately, Diablo IV is now available, and players have been going through the main campaign for a good while now. With most fans likely waiting for the first season to drop this month, others are spending their time in the game seeking precious loot. For those who were after the rarest items in the game, it looks like one exploit was dropping Uber Unique items a piece of cake. But that’s no longer a viable option as Blizzard developers have stepped in.

Those who missed out might be kicking themselves as Blizzard developers stepped in and cleared the exploit. Thanks to Kotaku, we’re finding out about this exploit that took advantage of the recent Helltide event. This event happened within the game and opened up a zone with stronger enemies. But what made things useful for players is that this added chances to unlock some of these difficult items, like the Harlequin Crest. All players were doing was essentially farming Helltide chests. From there, players had to keep opening them up until they got the desired goods.

That made it a field day for players who flocked to this event and tried to obtain some rare loot. But now, the items were pulled completely from the game. Blizzard Entertainment took to the official forums and alerted that they have temporarily disabled Uber Uniques from dropping in-game while they work through the issue with Helltide Chest Drops. So all six of these incredibly difficult-to-find items were removed until a hotfix came out.

We have temporarily disabled Uber Uniques from dropping in-game while we address an issue with Helltide Chest drops. Players will not be able to obtain the 6 Uber Unique items until a hotfix which we expect to be implemented on Friday afternoon Pacific Time. Other unique items will still be available from these chests. Blizzard Entertainment Community Manager

We’re sure that is not something fans wanted to see when trying to log into this game during the weekend. But hopefully, this fix comes quickly so you can continue your hunt for these items before the first season of Diablo IV drops. For those who haven’t picked up a copy of the game, Diablo IV launched back in June of this year. Players can pick up a copy of the game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. With that said, we also have a Before You Buy for the video game, which you can view in the video down below. This video should hopefully give you an idea of what the game is like and offer enough information on whether this title is worth the purchase.