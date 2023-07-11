The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete Karahatag Shrine

While there are plenty of tough Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Karahatag Shrine is especially notable.

The Karahatag Shrine is an especially confounding Shrine in the Gerudo Canyon area of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom but don’t worry, we’ll show you how to light those flames and sort the place out in a hurry.

How to Complete Karahatag Shrine (Drifting Flame) in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

While you’re clearly supposed to solve the first room here by messing around with the torch and flame mechanics, we’ll happily tell you that you can easily bypass the entire thing by simply Ascending through the pillar to the left, as shown in the picture and just jumping over the cage and into the next area.

From there, step onto the platform in the middle of the room to see how the main puzzle of Karahatag Shrine works. Now, grab the lit candle to the right of the three pillars and move it with Ultrahand so that it’s underneath each of the three spots where the upside-down candles pop out. Move it up and into the pillars, and then let it drop back to below them. You’ll need to do this all three times for each pillar, one at a time.

Do this, then use Recall and step onto the square in the center of the room. The lit candle will lift up, and the upside-down candle will come down, causing it to be lit. You won’t be able to tell really from your vantage point, as the upside-down candles will rescind after you step off of the switch. Still, if you do this for all three, the door should open, whether you can tell or not. It’s a bit tricky, but once you understand how it works, it’s not so bad.