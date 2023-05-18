The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Sahasra Slope Shrines and Solutions

Here are the Shrines and solutions that we've found thus far for the Sahasra Slope area in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you thought that the Shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild were tough, then you’d better saddle up for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Not only does this supersized sequel come packed with even more Shrines than its predecessor, but it also equips Link with four new powers that you’re going to have to master in various different ways in order to complete them.

Below you’ll find a map of the region with the Shrines that we’ve found and solved thus far as we’ve been making our way through the game. We’ve also marked the tower for the region in case you haven’t found it or completed it yet. The tower can be solved by going through the cave beneath it and using the Ascend ability to enter.

Next, remove the boards blocking the door, and you can make this area a lot easier to navigate. Furthermore, you can also launch yourself from the tower and simply glide to many of these locations to make land traversal much, much easier for you. Read on for more and happy hunting from the Gameranx crew!

Other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Guides:

Elixir Guide | Cooking Guide | Secret Mount Guide | Surviving Cold Weather | Surviving the Gerudo Desert | Beginner’s Guide | How to Reunite Koroks Guide | Lookout Landing Shrines and Solutions | How to Solve Ekochiu Shrine | How to Solve Tajikats Shrine | Hylian Field Shrine and Solutions

All Shrine Locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Sahasra Slope (So Far…)

1. Tukarok Shrine (Forward Force)

This time around, you’re playing the role of a ball babysitter. First, attach the ball to the car at the bottom of the ladder and then strike the wheels with Link aboard to cross the lava pit. Once you have done this, remove the car from the lava on the other side and shake the ball loose. Now attach the ball to the platform on the track and push it up as high as you can go on the track.

When it bounces back, climb the next ladder and use Recall to make it so the ball comes close enough to you that you can grab it with Ultrahand and shake it loose. Now you want to set it aside and attach every piece of wood in the room to the platform in the water until they extend across the length of the water. Next, simply carry the ball across with Ultrahand, hit the floor switch, and drop it into the groove from earlier to finish this Shrine.

2. Morok Shrine (A Bouncy Device)

Note that you will need at least two stamina upgrades in order to climb to this Shrine. Once you enter, step onto the moving platform to get launched into the air, then glide to the next area. Here, get Link to stand on the springy device and strike it to launch and glide to another area.

Next, repeat the process and fly across the pit where another spring and an orb are. Now, pick up the spring and place it the way you see in the picture above. Place the orb on top so that the spring will launch it diagonally. Note: don’t attach the ball to the spring. The ball should easily clear the gap, allowing you to put it in its hole.

Now you’ll have three springs. Attach the two new ones to the third that you already had and climb up. Launch yourself and glide to find a hidden chest right below the exit. Finally, launch yourself a second time to get your reward.

3. Makasura Shrine (An Upright Device)

Start by using Ascend to move through the cagelike section hanging over the first area. Next, attach the device to the platform next to where the other one is attached and then move it so that it’s hanging a bit over the edge. Strike it, and it will stand up. Now use Ascend to move through the platform again and glide across the pit,

Build the same kind of contraption here and Ascend through it to access the orb behind the cage. Now use Ultrahand to stick the orb in the clearly marked spot for it on the platform. Stand it up and then Ascend through the part of the cage that’s overhanging. Next, grab the orb and put it in its place in the ground. Finally, combine the two grates and build them so that Link can stand in the cup. Strike the contraption to launch Link and glide across the pit.

4. Eshos Shrine (Combat Training: Shield)

Here you’ll be tested on your Parry ability. Hold ZL and tap A with the proper timing to deflect the attacks in order to pass this Shrine.

5. Jonsau Shrine (Deep Force)

This one is actually one of the more ingenious Shrines that we’ve come across so far. If you’re anything like us, you’ll be trying to bounce it off the water, but it just keeps coming up short. The solution is actually the opposite. Move it as deep under the water below the bullseye as you can, and the buoyancy will launch it up when you let go.

In the next room, battle the enemy and then look in the water for a chest you can pull out for some treasure. Now return to the first room and grab the orb with Ultrahand and carry it to the third room. The solution in the third room is the same as the first room, except you need to pull the platform to a place where you can stand on it and be closer to the center of the room in order to maneuver the ball.

In the final room, use this same trick on the orb but use it to hit the piece of wood in the ceiling that is clogging up the contraption. After a few tries, you’ll knock free a platform that lands in the water. Climb aboard and use Recall to raise it back up with you in it and complete the Shrine. If you miss your chance to Recall, though, no worries. Just get in the platform and launch the ball under you with the water again to win the day.