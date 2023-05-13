The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Ekochiu Shrine Guide

While Ekochiu Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be a tad confusing, the solution is actually quite simple.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is here to challenge, enrapture, and infuriate you after 6 long years. Naturally, the famed Shrines from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild make their return here as well. With more to collect than ever, players can look forward to filling up their hearts and their stamina gauges in no time while exploring the floating islands of the sky city and the endlessly changing world below.

However, as you come to terms with the new challenges of Link’s fresh abilities, the Shrines will put you through your paces in a way that can be daunting at first. That’s why, on top of producing regional Shrine guides, we’re also going to be making special posts like this one to explain, in detail, the Shrines and their challenges that seem to be stumping a lot of different players.

For the Ekochiu Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to use Recall and Ultrahand in order to succeed. Read on to discover how you’re going to get the best of this Shrine so that you can get back to exploring the massive, mystery-filled wonder of Hyrule and discover even more secrets.

How to Solve Ekochiu Shrine (Rise and Fall)

Start by stepping on the square protruding from the floor in order to launch the moving platform across the gap and back. Now, step on the moving platform and use Recall to ride it across yourself and complete the first room. In the next room, you’ll see a square platform fall off of a waterfall. Run through the water and climb on top of it before using Recall again to solve this section.

Now comes the tricky part. Grab the square block to your right and use Ultrahand to move it so that it’s sitting on top of the platform that shoots up when you step on the square block in the ground on the upper platform. If you want to make this easier, place it so that the block hangs over a bit toward where you’re trying to go.

Next, step onto the square platform up top so that the block launches up. Do this a few times and then climb back down and run over to the block. Climb on top of the block now, and use Recall on it. It should launch itself up two or three times, getting increasingly higher up. Jump when the block is at its peak and use the glider to float down to where the end of the Shrine is waiting with your reward.