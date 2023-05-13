The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Lookout Landing Shrines and Solutions

This is our all-in guide on how to find and complete the Shrines of Lookout Landing in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

After 5 long years of waiting, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here to suck up endless hours of your life and cause interrelationship challenges between you and your loved ones. And just in case you were wondering, yes, the beloved yet infuriating Shrines from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have made their return, as well as a bevy of abilities for Link to master in order to overcome them, old and new.

Here, you’ll find all of the Shrines that we’ve located in the second area, Lookout Landing, thus far. On top of a map showing their locations, we’ve also included an individual annotated picture from each Shrine and an explanation for how we came to complete each of the challenges below. Rest assured that by the time you’re done with this sophomore area, you’ll be well on your way to understanding many of the mechanics in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Now, without any further ado, let’s start building up your hearts and your stamina gauge with some of the first Shrines that you’re going to be able to complete in the latest The Legend of Zelda adventure from Nintendo.

Other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Guides:

Elixir Guide | Cooking Guide | Secret Mount Guide | Surviving Cold Weather | Surviving the Gerudo Desert | Beginner’s Guide | How to Reunite Koroks Guide |

All Lookout Landing Shrine Locations and Solutions

1. Jiosin Shrine (Shape Rotation)

First, enter the caged room to the right and use Ultrahand to move the x-shaped construct through the x-shaped spot in the bars. Next, position it as a bridge and jump the gap to make your way across the small pit. In the following room, rotate the double square construct to fit it through the bars, then rotate it horizontally and place it into the hole to access the chest above.

With that out of the way, rotate it again to fit through the next set of bars until the squares are extended out in front of you like a double shield. Now, in that same shape, place them with one square to the left of the smallest platform and one on top of it in order to climb up.

2. Susuyai Shrine (A Spinning Device)

Approach the grid where the three trams repeatedly cross and use Ultrahand to pick one up and block one of the others by turning it sideways. Follow the same strategy until you’ve attached all three, then run them into a wall so that you can climb up and open the chest.

Next, park it so that it’s set to go forward across the ramp. Hit the wheels with a weapon to stop them from moving while you tear the contraption apart and attach a bunch of the extra wheels to the side of a single platform.

Make sure they all face the same way so that you don’t have the momentum fighting against itself. Finally, position it so that it will drive straight across the moving floor and strike the wheels with Link standing on the vehicle to launch across. Six or eight wheels on a single platform are more than enough to get the job done.

In the next area, rotate the wheel to open the gate and then use Recall on the wheel after it shuts and run under it. Finally, place a single wheel on the metal track behind the moving platform, then strike it to propel it forward and complete the Shrine.

3. Kyononis Shrine (Combat Training)

This Shrine will teach you some combat basics for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, like shield parrying, flurries, and dodges. If you haven’t picked up a shield yet, there’s one located in the Shrine for you to parry with. Follow the instructions in order to advance and complete the Shrine. There are four stages, but each is fairly straightforward.

4. Ishodag Shrine (A Windy Device)

You’ll need the Hang Glider for this one. If you don’t have it yet, you will receive it from Purah before you activate the first tower in Lookout Landing. Now, to start with, grab the fan and place it so that the gust of wind goes upward when you strike it. Jump and hit X into the gust in order to advance. Now, attach the next fan to the back of the raft with Ultrahand before striking it to propel yourself across the water.

This will take you to an elevator. Attach the two fans so that the gust of wind is aimed toward the ground on both sides of the platform before jumping onto the platform yourself and striking it a single time in order to propel you upward. This will allow you to complete the Shrine.

5. Yamiyo Shrine (Combat Training)

This Shrine will introduce you to many of the other basic combat mechanics of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Shrine is based on how to use the throwing ability to your advantage, which is especially useful for making hits count with items or weapons that are about to break. Use this ability as required and strafe to the left and right while aiming in order to succeed.

6. Sepapa Shrine (Backtrack)

The first thing that you’re going to want to do here is use Recall on the shifting platform when it’s on the side that’s furthest away from Link in order to ride it back up and clear the initial room. In the next room, you can either shoot an arrow into the fire and rewind it or just attach a fire fruit to your arrow and light the standing torches that way. Either way, there’s a torch lying on the floor to help you out.

Now, you’re going to want to head up the ramp on the right side of the room. Grab the ball and drop it into the top hole, and then pick it up and drop it into the bottom one. After this, go through the first open doorway, then use Recall on the ball to pull it back up to the first hole you dropped it in. Voila, Shrine complete.