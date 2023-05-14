The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Tajikats Shrine Guide

Shrines were one of the most integral and memorable parts of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and they make their return here in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, that comes with the obvious caveat that some of these Shrines are going to drive you nuts and boggle your mind just as much as the ones in the previous game as you struggle to find the solution (or solutions) to each individual challenge.

Lucky for you, though, we’re going to be specifically covering some of the most challenging Shrines in the game, on top of providing regional guides for every Shrine we’ve found in each individual area. So, with that in mind, read on to learn how to get through Tajikats Shrine in the Hylian Field region.

How to Solve Tajikats Shrine (Building with Logs)

In the first area of this Shrine, all you have to do is grab the log with Ultrahand and place it so that it is at a diagonal tilt with the ground above. This will allow you to run up it and reach the next area. The next sequence is a bit trickier, however. Grab the log you just ran up and bring it up to your level.

Now what you want to do is construct an upside-down Y out of the three logs and place it so that the single protruding log gives you passage above while the other two hold it in place so that you can climb up. With Link on the third level, you can turn around and use the Y-shaped logs to travel across once again rather than construct something new.

The reason why this is such a good and convenient strategy is that in the next area, you can simply add two or three logs to the pointy end of the Y and then reuse the previous method to cross the larger body of water to the fourth section. Now, for the final area, let’s go with a bit more unconventional wisdom.

Since you’ve already got that giant Y and now you have access to a pile of other logs, the easiest way to complete this Shrine is just to build enough of a bridge across that Link can cross completely or swim the remaining distance with his dash ability. If you’d rather build a raft with the fans and the logs, however, that’s up to you.

Why we preferred this approach is simply because it allows you to get the chest and complete the Shrine with the same bridge. You can move it between the two however you decided to build it and get both the chest and your Blessing of Light with very little trouble or experimentation.