Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get The Climbing, Barbarian & Rubber Armor | Misko’s Treasure Guide

Go spelunking for three useful (and secret) sets of armor.

Misko’s Treasures are hidden chests found only in specific caves all around Hyrule in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These treasures include fashionable sets from the first game — and even if you know where to look, they’re easy to miss. By talking to specific treasure-hunting NPCs, you’ll eventually get locations marked on your map. But that takes a lot of time and searching just to find the right NPC. We’ll skip all that. Below you’ll find map locations for every cave with text explaining what you need to reach your reward.

Rubber Set Locations

Makes Link immune to shock damage.

Rubber Armor: Hyrule Field – Found in southern Hyrule Field, on a hill near Teniten Shrine. The shrine is betwen Lake Kolomo and Baltrea Lake. There’s a weak wall on the tall hill — smash it with a Rock Hammer to gain access to Whistling Hill Cave.

Reach the end of the cave to collect this treasure.

Rubber Tights: Horon Lagoon – Find the large hole in the center of Horon Lagoon, a watery area near the coast to the southeast of the Zora’s Domain. Drop into Horon Lagoon Cave and watch out for Black Horriblins. Drop them into the water for an instant defeat.

Wait for the tide to rise to get past the jagged rocks, then use a Bomb Arrow to blast open the weak rock barrier at the end of the cave. The chest is right through the hole.

Rubber Helm: Sarjon Forest – Enter Sarjon Woods Cave just north and across the water from the map marker. Cut through the vines, then swim down the lazy stream.

Stop at the slight ledges on the edges of the water to shoot down each Horriblin — one headshot will drop them into the water and destroy them. Use the log at the Like-Like to cut through the solid wall of vines, then ride down to the bottom of the waterfall. The treasure is below.

Climbing Set Locations

Increases climbing speed.

Climbing Gear: North Hyrule Plain – South from the New Serenne Stable, you’ll find a small cave entrance with an explorer NPC waiting outside. This is the North Hyrule Plain Cave.

The chest is hidden behind the waterfall near the end of the cave.

Climbing Boots: Zora River – Find the Upload Zoranna Byroad cave down the mountain southwest from the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. Midway down the tunnel, look for an optional passage full of ore deposits leading downward.

It’ll take you to a flooded ruin. Raise the metal shutter at the back wall to lower to water level, then enter the passage in the back-right to find the treasure.

Climbing Bandana: Mikau Lake – Near the clear waterfall on the lower level of the Zora’s Domain, you’ll find a cave entrance called Polymus Mountain Cave.

The cave is extremely slippery, making it difficult to progress. Carefully climb up, only using jumps to reach the next ledge you can climb up. Follow the path to the end of the platforming challenge to reach your treasure.

Barbarian Set Locations

Increases weapon damage.

Barbarian Armor: Crenel Hills – The cave entrance is in the hill north of Orsedd Bridge, northeast from Lookout Landing. Enter Crenel Hills cave and explore. Down below, you’ll encounter a Stone Talus.

There’s a barrier of luminous stone in the back of the chamber that’s built into the upper section of the wall. Shoot a Bomb Flower at the wall to shatter it and climb into the hidden area. You’ll find a chest inside.

Barbarian Leg Wraps: Retsam Forest – Find Walnot Mountain Cave directly down the hill from the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab. Stay on the upper level of the dangerous cave — watch out for the Horriblins and find the Misko Hut on an alcove behind an Ice Like-Like.

Start a fire or use a burning weapon to melt the ice blocking the treasure.

Barbarian Helm: Robred Dropoff – In the Neclude Region, find a cave beneath the Robred Dropoff on your map. This is on the main road to the east of Fort Hateno. The cave is past a field full of old stone statues.

Enter Robred Dropoff Cave, then progress into a room with a Blue Boss Bokoblin. Blow open the rocks in the center, then reach a room with three landings with different numbers of statues. Use Ascend at the three-statue landing to reach the hidden treasure room.

And that’s all the Misko Treasures. Find them all to greatly improve your options while exploring Hyrule.