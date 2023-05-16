Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Earn Rupees Fast | 5 Methods For Earning More Money

If you want to buy powerful gear like armor sets in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’re going to need a lot of rupees. The currency of Hyrule is actually a rare sight while exploring the world — very, very uncommonly, you can find rupees in treasure chests or as rewards for completing events in the overworld. Mostly, you’ll have to earn rupees yourself. We’ve figured out five straightforward methods for farming rupees, so check them all out below. One of these methods can take some time, but it incredibly useful for earning 1,000+ rupees per run.

How To Earn Rupees Fast

Rupees are the money of Hyrule. You’ll rarely find rupees from defeated enemies, opening treasure chests, or by completing quests. The most common way to earn rupees is by selling items to any vendor. You can also attack rare glowing blue creatures in the environment. Every hit will drop a random selection of rupees. If you can scare multiple hits, they’ll drop a lot of cash.

The rest of the methods we’ve found so far are more reliable. Give them a try if you’re in desperate need for 1,000+ rupees.

Playing The Zonae Wing Mini-Game

Travel to Eventide Island in the far southeast corner of the map. You can glide there easily from the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. Use the Zonae Wing to cross the ocean and glide to the island.

in the far southeast corner of the map. You can glide there easily from the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. Use the Zonae Wing to cross the ocean and glide to the island. On the island itself, talk to the NPC on the beach and begin clearing out the pirates. Defeat all the pirates, and you’ll finally be able to access the Wing Mini-game .

. On the southeast corner of the island, talk to a pair of NPCs. They’ll challenge you to ride a Zonae Wing and hit different targets in the water. For each target you hit, you’ll earn 100 rupees. Use Recall on the Wing if you’re about to miss to make this way easier.

Selling Cooked Apples

Cook x5 Apples to create Simmered Fruit . Sell Simmered Fruit for 51 rupees each.

to create . Sell Simmered Fruit for 51 rupees each. Easily stock up on apples by unlocking the Sinopan Shrine on Satori Mountain. The nearby grove is packed with apples. You can easily collect x150.

on Satori Mountain. The nearby grove is packed with apples. You can easily collect x150. Cook x150 apples into x30 Simmered Fruit. Sell them all for 1,530 rupees.

Selling Cooked Gourmet Meat

Very simple. By cooking up Prime and Gourmet Meat , you can sell the cooked meal for 150-300 rupees each. You’ll need a horse and an easy hunting spot. Search for Stags , Wolves and Boars to get the best meat. Cook x5 Prime Meat or x5 Gourmet Meat for the best possible result.

and , you can sell the cooked meal for each. You’ll need a horse and an easy hunting spot. Search for , and to get the best meat. Cook or for the best possible result. There are multiple good hunting spots — Snowfield Stable has many small, wooded areas packed with wildlife. Dueling Peaks stable is another strong location for hunting.

has many small, wooded areas packed with wildlife. stable is another strong location for hunting. Use your bow and aim for headshots while riding. Jumping off your horse and aiming while mid-air slows time, making headshots easier to score.

Selling Rare Ore

Very rarely, black ore deposits will drop Diamonds . Diamonds can be sold for 500 Rupees each. Whenever you explore a cave, bring a weapon fused with a stone to easily mine ore deposits. Stones are common physics objects you’ll find just about anywhere.

will drop . Diamonds can be sold for each. Whenever you explore a cave, bring a to easily mine ore deposits. Stones are common physics objects you’ll find just about anywhere. Caves are great places to search for ore. Satori Mountain Foothill Cave is one cave that’s packed with ore deposits. The mountain is west of Hyrule Field — check the map for the cave location. Don’t miss the chest with x100 Silver Rupees in the center.

Scanning Amiibo