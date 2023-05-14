Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | Optional Powers Guide

After completing the Great Sky Island in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll still have two empty slots on your Purah Pad power wheel. Those two abilities are Autobuild and Camera — and we’re going to explain exactly how to track these powers down. They can be unlocked very early in the story. If you don’t know where to look, it could take players dozens (or more) hours to access these features. To get them both, you’ll need to delve into the Depths map. Learn more in the full guide below.

How To Unlock Autobuild

To unlock Autobuild, you must access the Great Abandoned Central Mine in the Depths map. This can be done as soon as you unlock the Glider.

Travel to the Great Plateau — the area south of the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower . Using the Skyview Tower, you can safely launch yourself into the sky and glide to the plateau.

— the area south of the . Using the Skyview Tower, you can safely launch yourself into the sky and glide to the plateau. Mark the Temple of Time on the Surface map with a pin . You’ll need it as we navigate into the underground Depths map.

on the Surface map with a . You’ll need it as we navigate into the underground Depths map. Use one of the red holes on the Great Plateau to drop into the Depths. If you use the deep hole in the northeast of the Great Plateau, you’ll find a nearby light source to brighten up the dark underground.

on the Great Plateau to drop into the Depths. If you use the deep hole in the northeast of the Great Plateau, you’ll find a nearby light source to brighten up the dark underground. Now in the Depths, navigate toward the Great Abandoned Central Mine . The area is directly beneath the Temple of Time — if you marked it, follow the marker to the giant structure.

. The area is directly beneath the — if you marked it, follow the marker to the giant structure. Underground, in the lit-up area of the structure, interact with the Construct near the two researcher NPCs. Activating it will unlock the Autobuild power.

What Is Autobuild?: Autobuild instantly recreates Ultrahand projects using nearby items and zonaite. Autobuild records your previous creations.

Unlocking this power also leads to a secret boss fight. We won’t spoil it — but the boss is easy enough that you should be able to win even after just starting the game. Make sure to bring a full inventory of weapons to be safe. For beating the boss, you’ll also unlock a Giant Crystallized Charge from a chest.

Talk to the next construct to acquire the Schema Stone. This unlocks a permanent schematic for Zonai vehicles.

How To Unlock Camera

Return to Lookout Landing after completing your initial quests with Purah. After using the Skyview Tower, go to the pavilion where you’ll find Robbie and Josha talking.

Talk to Robbie and Josha in Lookout Landing . They’ll send you on a mission to the Depths — the vast underground map accessible through the red glowing fissures on the surface .

in . They’ll send you on a mission to the — the vast underground map accessible through the red glowing fissures on the . You’ll begin the “ Camera Work in the Depths ” side adventure. Go to the fissure to the south of Lookout Landing. The fissure is right next to Jiosin Shrine in the center of the field.

” side adventure. Go to the fissure to the south of Lookout Landing. The fissure is right next to in the center of the field. At the bottom of the Hyrule Field Chasm , talk to the surveyor NPC to learn where Robbie went. Make sure to activate the nearby Lightroot to make the area much easier to navigate.

, talk to the surveyor NPC to learn where Robbie went. Make sure to activate the nearby to make the area much easier to navigate. Robbie travelled west. From the Lightroot, travel west until you reach the Iayusus Lightroot. Robbie is right next to it.

Talk to Robbie and he’ll unlock the Camera function. This also unlocks the Hyrule Compendium in your Pad menu. Return to Robbie at Lookout Landing, and he’ll also clue you into a powerful secret. By traveling to the lab in Hateno Village you can unlock a sensor for the camera that detects shrines. Very useful when you’re hunting for 100%.