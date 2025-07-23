Microsoft Backs Down As They Lower The Outer Worlds 2 Price

We’ve seen some wild moves lately for the video game industry. However, one move that wasn’t well-received by fans is the sudden price increase. We transitioned from the typical norm of $60 games to $70. However, that $70 price point did not stay very long at all. If consumers are willing to pay $70, then surely they’ll pay $80, right? It turns out that’s not the case, as Microsoft is now backtracking on the price point of The Outer Worlds 2.

The Outer Worlds 2 is coming our way, and for a while, we all were expecting the game to stick with the new AAA $79.99 price point. It’s a steep price for players, and it’s making fans even more cautious about which games to pick up at launch. It turns out that Microsoft is keen on ensuring this game has as much success as possible at launch. Today, they unveiled that the game is being marked down.

The Outer Worlds 2 No Longer $80

Dear Galactic Citizens!⁰⁰We have received your SOS via skip drone about the pricing. As an organization devoted to making sure that corporations do not go unfettered, we at the Earth Directorate have worked with [REDACTED] to revise the price of The Outer Worlds 2. While this… pic.twitter.com/skOjxWBXIB — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) July 23, 2025

We’re not set to receive the game until October, but there might have been a few eager fans who pre-ordered a copy. If that’s the case for you, then just know a refund is on the table. The official X account for Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds has revealed that the new price point for the game is $69.99.

Again, that’s among the current range for new AAA games right now. So, don’t expect a return to the once $59.99 price point. Still, dropping the game down a little will go a long way for fans. That might entice some players to pre-order or pick up a copy at launch.

That said, as noted by Windows Central, some retailers will offer refunds today. Otherwise, you can expect that to play out tomorrow. This way players can get some money back and pre-order a copy of the game.

Again, The Outer Worlds 2 won’t be here until October 29, 2025. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.