Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Import Your Horses From Breath Of The Wild

Everything you need to know to import your horses to Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

It’s easy to forget about the humble horse in Tears Of The Kingdom. Let’s be honest, between self-propelled cars, flying vehicles, and boats (to name a few) there are plenty of other ways to get around. Ignoring horses would do these majestic creatures quite a disservice, however, and we recommend nabbing a few of them for those long treks across the wilds.

There’s something hidden away for series veterans, however. A little something-something that caught us off guard when we finally got to a working Stable and decided to give horse taming a shot. This guide is going to talk you through how to gain access to some pretty sweet mounts – all of which come from Breath Of The Wild.

How To Import Your Horses

This feature is well hidden in Tears Of The Kingdom. As far as we are aware, it is never mentioned in the game, and if you don’t stumble on it via a guide (howdy), or by accident, you will likely never know this feature exists.

To import your horses you need to do a few things. First, you need to have Breath Of The Wild save data on your Switch. Easy peasy.

Next, you need to have horses registered at stables in Breath Of The Wild. We only had “legendary” mounts in our stables, however, we suspect regular horses will also work.

Then, you need to go to any Stable in Tears Of The Kingdom. If you are prone to ignoring the beaten path, you might not have found a single Stable in your playtime. Thankfully, they are pretty common. Most areas have multiple Stables. Pick a main road and follow it.

Once you are at the Stables go to the outer desk and talk to the manager. You can take any horse you want out of the Stable – and this includes any horses from Breath Of The Wild. This is especially handy if you managed to tame the Giant Horse and the Royal Steed. Both of which are excellent.

Provided you did every step (even without knowing), the game will automatically import your horses over.

How To Get Legendary Horses

Bit of a side bit, but if you are desperate to get some legendary mounts from Breath Of The Wild, you can get the Giant Horse in the Taobab Highlands, and you can grab the Royal Steed by completing the side quest, The Royal White Stallion (Outskirt Stable). Neither takes more than about 10 minutes to complete. Just be sure to register them once you tame them.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.