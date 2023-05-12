Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Gain Flame Guard | Fireproof Guide

Everything you need to know about gaining Flame Guard in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

Survival in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom requires preparation, as Hyrule is an unforgiving place. If you want to get through in one piece, having a healthy pack full of consumables fit for the location you are heading is simply a must. This is made apparent as early as the Great Sky Island, as that place has you traversing a place so cold you will literally freeze to death without planning (check out our guide on how to survive that).

Of course, being extra chilly isn’t the only way to perish. Arguably the worst way to go is burning alive as your entire body combusts from the heat of the air itself. This is what happens when you wander too close to Death Mountain, and you are going to need a solution if you want to continue wandering in that direction.

Note: Being hot is not the same as being on fire. If you want to become heat resistant (perhaps you are heading to Gerudo Desert), you will have to check out our Heat Resistance guide.

More Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom content:

Cooking Guide | Secret Mount Guide | Surviving Cold Weather | Elixir Guide | Heat Resistance

Cooking Fireproof Meals

Unfortunately, as of writing this, we have not discovered any meal that provides Flame Guard. This makes this condition unique, as every other element can be countered by a hearty meal. If you want to prevent yourself from being set on fire, you need to rely on elixirs and armour.

Brewing Fireproof Elixirs

Since meals are a no-go this time around, it’s time to brew an elixir. In fact, you could even argue that Flame Guard acts as a soft tutorial for Elixirs as nearly every other effect in the game is shared between both systems. If you want to know how to brew elixirs, check out our guide for a detailed breakdown.

As of writing, the only ingredient we were able to find that provides Flame Guard is the conveniently named, Fireproof Lizard. This thing can be found around Eldin Canyon and Death Mountain. Like most bugs, you can also buy them from Beedle in specific locations – Woodland Stable in this case.

In order to turn your lizards into elixirs, you will also require Monster Parts. The Monster Part you use for an Elixir might affect the quality of the potion, however, we were not able to confirm for definite when writing this guide. As a general rule, we would recommend using the worst quality ingredient to not waste something more valuable. Bokoblin Horns are our usual go-to here.

Wearing Fireproof Armour

The final way to survive combustion is to wear specific kinds of armour. We are only aware of one suit that grants this specific protection, and sadly, you can only get it from Goron Village. This is, of course, in a place that sets your skin on fire just by approaching it, so you can’t rely on it when you first attempt to trek.

The armour is also very expensive, costing thousands of Rupees to get the whole set. You might be better off just relying on Elixirs if you don’t have the means to generate large amounts of cash.

Do note that even with Flame Guard, your weapons will not be protected. As a result, avoid anything made of wood, as these will quickly ignite and then turn to ash. Metal weapons are the way to go here.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.