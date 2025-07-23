Hyrule Warriors Age Of Imprisonment Gets First Official Rating

How can one tell when a game is close to getting its release date announced? More often than not, there is a “system” in place for such questions, and the pattern usually goes something like this. First, the team reveals the game. Then, later on, or in that first trailer, we get a release date window. For this example, let’s say it’s “Winter 2025.” That gives players the chance to estimate when it’ll arrive and then go from there. Finally, we wait for an official rating to come out for a game, like how Hyrule Warriors Age Of Imprisonment has just gotten one.

The rating in question, as noted by XCancel, comes from Brazil. That happens to be one of several countries out there that is known to “do ratings before release dates are announced,” which means that people are expecting the release date to be announced soon enough.

Whether or not that’s true, there’s plenty to be excited about concerning Hyrule Warriors Age Of Imprisonment, not the least of which is that we’ll get an expanded story of when Princess Zelda went back in time to the earliest days of Hyrule, and helped the kingdom’s first king and queen save the land from Ganondorf. While we know how that story ends, in more ways than one, the details on the in between are likely going to be fun to see unfold.

Plus, thanks to the power of the Nintendo Switch 2, it’ll play much more smoothly and have better graphics than the other two versions that were on the Switch. The team themselves said that they actually made the game for the Switch at first, but then made the pivot to the Switch 2 and realized just how much better it was.

Said team also noted that there would be even more to do in this game, including seeing more of the ancient version of Hyrule and being able to interact with those within it. If the game sticks the landing, it could be one of the best entries in its genre.

Whether this means the long-rumored Nintendo Direct is incoming is anyone’s guess. Many felt that the showcase would be out by now, especially with Donkey Kong’s latest game being out, meaning that we don’t know other key releases for the Nintendo Switch 2 right now to keep fans excited about what’s coming out to the new console. However, one is inevitably going to come, and that makes many excited just thinking about it.