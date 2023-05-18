Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Lower Prices At Kakariko Clothing Shop | Gloom-Borne Illness Guide

Don’t pay insane prices for new outfits in Kakariko Village — by cooking up the right recipes, you can lower prices and save a family. This optional quest in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is located in Kakariko Village, the valley where they reside marked with a giant circular ruin that fell from the sky. Reaching the village, you’ll find a comfortable armor set seller that charges ludicrously high prices — 5,000 rupees per armor piece. Talking to the vendor, you’ll learn she’s boosted the prices because of her sick grandma.

By visiting the house and talking to the shop owner’s sister, you can get the basics of the recipe we need to cure the grandma. They know three ingredients — but don’t know what to do about the fourth secret ingredient. We’ll explain how to cook the recipe and where to find all four ingredients in the open-world.

Gloom-Borne Illness Side Quest

To buy the Radiant Set and the Stealth Set, you’ll need to help out the owner of the Kakariko Village Clothing Store. In the upper corner of the village, you’ll find an NPC near a cooking pot. Talk to them to begin the ‘Gloom-Borne Illness’ side adventure. The NPC is looking for a cure for gloom mixed with porridge to help her grandmother.

How To Create Porridge Gloom Cure:

Recipe : Hyrule Herb x1, Hylian Rice x1, Fresh Milk x1, Sundelion x1

: Hyrule Herb x1, Hylian Rice x1, Fresh Milk x1, Sundelion x1 Hyrule Herbs are located all over Hyrule. You can find them in sunny environments like near the Dueling Peaks Stable or in Central Hyrule.

are located all over Hyrule. You can find them in sunny environments like near the Dueling Peaks Stable or in Central Hyrule. Hylian Rice and Fresh Milk can only be purchased. Leave Kakariko Village from the west road. You’ll find a travelling merchant on a cart. He sells both Hylian Rice and Fresh Milk.

and can only be purchased. Leave Kakariko Village from the west road. You’ll find a travelling merchant on a cart. He sells both Hylian Rice and Fresh Milk. Sundelions are found in the Sky map. You’ll find them commonly on any sky islands after launching yourself from a Skyview Tower.

Combine these ingredients at any cooking spot to create Sunny Porridge. Talk to the NPC again to offer the cure — after a short cutscene, one of the characters will leave town for Hateno Village to learn more about fashion, while the other returns to the local clothing shop. The clothing shop prices will return to normal.

The clothing shop, called Enchanted, sells two armor sets. The Stealth Set which improves your stealth ability, and the Radiant Set which glows in the dark, are both incredibly useful for the Depths. Especially the Radiant Set, which gives you a permanent glow in the pure darkness. Before completing the quest, these sets cost 5,000 rupees for each piece — or 15,000 rupees per set. That’s completely insane.

After completing the quest, the sets are much more reasonably priced. You can buy each set for the following prices.

Stealth Set

Stealth Mask : 500 Rupees

: 500 Rupees Stealth Chest Guard : 700 Rupees

: 700 Rupees Stealth Tights: 600 Rupees

Radiant Set

Radiant Mask : 800 Rupees

: 800 Rupees Radiant Shirt : 800 Rupees

: 800 Rupees Radiant Tights: 800 Rupees

Both are low defense armor sets — you’ll need to upgrade them at the Great Fairies to make them more viable for high level areas and enemies. But these are perfect sets for swapping to under specific circumstances.