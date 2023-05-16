Someone Just Modded The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom To Feature Ray Tracing

The latest and possibly the last major anticipated video game release for the Nintendo Switch is now available to pick up. Of course, I’m referring to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Players are able to dive into Link’s next big grand adventure with new areas to explore and some unique powers. But if you want the best visual treat when playing this game, you will need to play this title on the PC.

I’m sure you already know that the Nintendo Switch has a rather solid emulator on the PC platform. It’s given players the ability to enjoy those Nintendo Switch exclusives on the PC, although you do hit the piracy market rather quickly when you start looking into emulating these Nintendo games. With that said, quite a few players are still enjoying The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on PC, especially since this game leaked out before the official launch.

What some might find a bit more appealing on the PC platform is the fact that mods can further enhance the gameplay experience. One mod that we’re finding out about, thanks to The Gamer, is all about Ray Tracing. The modder apparently showcased the Ray Tracing working out as intended through their YouTube channel 680.mp3. With that said, this is a mod still in the works, as it’s noted that there are some issues with the depth of field. However, if you can look past that, you’ll find that this mod looks quite impressive.

If you’re not familiar with Ray Tracing, this is a rendering technique that allows light to behave naturally. You’ll see rays of light casting across the environments while also creating more realistic reflections and shadows. So seeing it featured in a game like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom very well might persuade some players to check into emulation on the PC.

Of course, with that said, Nintendo only released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the Nintendo Switch platform. You’ll find it available to pick up and play today. If you want a bit more insight into the game and what you can expect officially on the Nintendo Switch platform, then we do have our Before You Buy video coverage. You can check out our impressions of the game in the video we have embedded below. Meanwhile, for a look at the Ray Tracing mod, you can check out that trailer demo in the video we have embedded above.