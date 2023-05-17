Humanity: Prologue 04 – Switch Hitter Puzzle Guide

The prologue for Humanity is all about setting up the core mechanics of the game and Prologue 04: Switch Hitter teaches players all about how People Switches work. Luckily, they’re pretty straightforward: when a stream of people walk over it, they’ll push down the switch and something will happen.

In this level, the switch is tied to the glass container that surrounds the exit goal, but there are plenty of different uses for the switch that will be revealed with each new level of the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Prologue 04: Switch Hitter in Humanity.

More Humanity guides:

| Prologue 01: To Begin With… Puzzle Guide | Prologue 02: Goldy Retriever Puzzle Guide | Prologue 03: Baby Steps Puzzle Guide |

Prologue 04: Switch Hitter Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to set up all of the twists and turns that your group of humans need to take before moving them so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level, putting them all in before moving the people for the first time.

When you gain control, turn the people to the left so that they intersect with the Goldy to their immediate left and then turn them to the right so that they climb up the blocks in front of them.

Have them cross up and over the blocks in the center of the stage and then turn them to the right so that they step on the People Switch in the center of the grass platform on the other side of the central blocks. When they step on it, the glass case around the exit square will disappear.

After stepping on the People Switch, turn the mass to their right and have them climb onto the center blocks once more. When they make it to the top of the center blocks, turn them to their right so that they intersect with the line behind them and drop down to the grassy platform below.

Go to the grassy platform and turn the group to their right so that they climb up the block in the center of the tower and walk through its core.

On the other side, turn the group to the right and have them snake around the grassy platform to pick up the second Goldy and climb the tower.

At the top of the tower, turn the group to the right to lead them into the exit square. Once you do, the level will be complete.