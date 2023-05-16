Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Unlock The Glide Set | Wingsuit Locations Guide

Want to sail through the sky like a bird? You can give yourself a lot more mobility while falling down in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — you’ll just need to acquire the Glide Suit. This bird-themed suit is essentially this game’s version of the Wingsuit. When Link is diving, the suit unfolds allowing you to move much faster and further. It isn’t the ideal Wingsuit, but it’s pretty dang close and makes travel from Skyview Towers so much easier. Learn how to unlock all three pieces of the suit in the full guide below.

To unlock the full Glide Suit set, you need to complete Dive Ceremony trials. There are three trials hidden in the Sky map. By talking to a Construct at specific locations, you’ll be able to attempt the Dive Ceremony.

Requirement: To attempt a Dive Ceremony, you must give the Construct NPC x1 Zonai Charge. These are common drops when defeating Soldier Constructs on Sky Islands. You’ll need at least x3 Zonai Charges to complete all three ceremonies.

To complete the Dive Ceremony, you must dive through the sky, going through rings in a specific amount of time. You have to move very quickly, so you’ll need to be diving the entire time. When falling, tap [ R ] to begin diving. You’ll need to go at top speed to complete the trial and avoid using your glider.

] to begin diving. You’ll need to go at top speed to complete the trial and avoid using your glider. To complete these challenges, use the glider to position yourself above the next ring when needed, and hold [R] when diving to move extremely fast. The faster [R] diving speed offsets the slight delay in positioning with the glider.

Glide Shirt: Courage Island – Easily accessible from Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. This tower is northeast up the road from Lookout Landing. Launch yourself to glide to Courage Island — its visible on the map after activating this tower.

Activate the Shrine Challenge at the top of the sky island. Drop through the rings to unlock Taunhiy Shrine. At the bottom, you’ll find the Construct NPC. Talk to it to attempt the Dive Challenge.

You must pass through the rings in 35 seconds or less.

Glide Tights: Bravery Island – Launch from Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower and land on the large sky island to the south with a revolving floor and automatic launcher. Launch Link south — in the distance you’ll see a massive, tall set of ruins similar to the previous island. Use the many islands in the area to glide toward it and reach the bottom of the tall structure.

Use the island with the Flux Construct world boss to reach the Dive Ceremony island. From the boss arena, you’ll be able to reach our destination. Talk to the construct on Bravery Island to begin. This time, reaching the top is a lot harder. You’ll need to finish the first standard run before you can attempt the Dive Ceremony time trial. Once you’ve unlocked Simosiwak Shrine, you can take the Dive Ceremony trial.

You must pass through the moving rings in 35 seconds or less.

Glide Mask: Valor Island – Start from Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower in the southeast of the map, on top of the high mountain. You’ll need two pieces of Cold Resistance gear to travel safely in this region. The Dive Ceremony is in another extremely tall set of ruins — fly to the northeast after launching to spot them.

On the way, you’ll encounter an island you can just barely reach while gliding. There’s a Zonae device that’s partially constructed with a control stick, fans and extra batteries. Repair this device and use it to make the rest of the trip toward the Dive Ceremony island. Complete the trial to unlock Sihajog Shrine.

You must pass through the foggy rings in 35 seconds or less. This is a tricky trial — doing the trial at night makes seeing the rings through the clouds much easier.

Get the full suit by completing all three trials. You can also attempt the trickier version of each trial, completing them in under 20-25 seconds. Wearing the full Glide Suit set makes completing these challenges much easier.