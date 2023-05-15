Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Use All Skyview Towers | Solutions Guide

To fully map out the Kingdom of Hyrule, you’ll need to find all 15 Skyview Towers in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Instead of testing your stamina strength, towers are elaborate puzzles — figuring out how to unlock a tower can be especially tricky. That’s why we’ve created this guide, dedicated to explaining how to find and solve every Skyview Tower in the game.

If you’re looking for a specific Skyview Tower, press [Ctrl+F] and search for the tower you need help with.

More Tears of the Kingdom guides:

How To Get Cold Protection | How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | Giant Horse Location | Hylian Shield Location

Lookout Landing Skyview Tower

Central Hyrule: The first Skyview Tower you’ll acquire. Found in the Lookout Landing settlement. You’ll automatically unlock this tower early in the story.

Lake Hylia : Found in the south of the map.

: Found in the south of the map. Approaching the tower, you’ll find the terminal is broken. Near the tower ramp, you’ll find a well. Drop to the bottom. Inside, you’ll find a trapped NPC.

Make the NPC’s location on the map, then use Ascend to escape. Travel south to the Popla Foothills Excavation Site. Inside the cave, place a rock on the stone pad to lift the cage.

Talk to the NPC. He’ll return to the Skyview Tower and repair the terminal.

Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower

West Necluda : On the hill to the southeast of Central Hyrule.

: On the hill to the southeast of Central Hyrule. The door is locked to this tower. Talk to the Rito NPC. He can’t get inside.

Mark the Skyview Tower with a pin. This will be important soon.

Enter the cave just beneath the Skyview Tower. The cave is packed with rocks — Fuse a weapon with the large rocks scattered around the cave to break through. Smash to the center of the cave. The cave has two entrances, with a path completely filled with breakable rocks between both.

Carve through the center path and smash into a small hidden chamber. You’ll need to clear lots of breakable rocks to find it. You’re aiming to reach the pin you placed earlier.

In the small side-chamber, you’ll find a single mineral stone. Use Ascend in this chamber to reach the interior of the Skyview Tower.

Remove the two weapons pinning the door shut on the left and right, then open the door. The Rito will gain access and repair the terminal.

Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower

Hyrule Ridge : Northwest of Central Hyrule, on the path to Rito Village, you’ll encounter this simple skyview tower.

: Northwest of Central Hyrule, on the path to Rito Village, you’ll encounter this simple skyview tower. This tower is on a tall standing rock in the center of a small deep pond. The door is unlocked and doesn’t require a quest to complete. Link needs to reach the top of the tall rock spire to access the tower.

South of the tower you’ll find a stockpile of wooden physics objects. Connect the wooden panels together to create a long bridge — connect the wooden panels to each other until you can place your massive bridge.

Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower

Tabantha Tundra : Located on the high hill to the northwest of Snowfield Stable. Follow the snowy path to reach the base of the giant rock mesa.

: Located on the high hill to the northwest of Snowfield Stable. Follow the snowy path to reach the base of the giant rock mesa. To reach this tower, find the broken rope bridge to the south. Use Ultrahand to stick the broken pieces together to form a giant bridge — you’ll need to use every loose piece. String them together in a solid, straight bridge.

Connect the bridge to the hanging rope bridge above. Don’t connect at too steep an angle — try to move your constructed bridge so that it connects as cleanly as possible without a sharp turn.

With the massive bridge connected, use Ultrahand to stretch the bridge out until it is relatively level and connect it to the lower half of the broken bridge. You may need to pull the lower section of the bridge away so your full bridge can be pulled taught — it needs to be as gentle of a slope as possible.

You can’t climb on the bridge pieces and will slip off due to the weather. Create the bridge, pull the hanging rope bridge taught, then cross to the top to reach the tower. The tower is unlocked and allows you to easily access the terminal.

Rospro Pass Skyview Tower

Hebra Mountains : Found past the mountains in the far northwest, directly north of the Rito Village.

: Found past the mountains in the far northwest, directly north of the Rito Village. The tower steps are surrounded by damaged bramble. To bypass the bramble, you can use a few methods — one of the easiest is by cutting down the nearby trees. Use a sharp weapon to cut down two trees, then use Ultrahand to attach the two logs together.

Place the two logs into the bramble — make sure the logs are stack on top of one another. That way you’ll have enough vertical height to cross the bramble safely.

Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower

Great Hyrule Forest : The tower is located in the center of a large ruin. Talk to the Rito NPC at the terminal to learn that the tower itself may be broken.

: The tower is located in the center of a large ruin. Talk to the Rito NPC at the terminal to learn that the tower itself may be broken. To the right of the tower, you’ll spot a floating Zonae platform. Climb onto the ruin wall and jump to the platform or lower it with your Ultrahand.

On the platform, you’ll find two Zonae rockets. Connect the two rockets to the sides of the platform — make sure the exhaust port is facing open-air. You can’t just place the rocket on top of the platform.

Once the rockets are in place, activate them to launch yourself straight up. Jump off with your glider at the top of the Skyview Tower. There’s a floating platform blocking the launcher!

Carefully land on the tower ceiling and use Ultrahand to remove the floating platform. That will repair the tower, allowing you to use the terminal below.

Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower

Eldin Canyon : Found to the northeast of Lookout Landing, at the base of Death Mountain.

: Found to the northeast of Lookout Landing, at the base of Death Mountain. Arriving at the tower, you’ll find the doors shut and the hatch from the top of the tower blown off. The NPC at the doors can’t get inside. You’ll have to find an alternate way in.

We need to reach the top of the tower. You don’t need to climb the outside — there’s an easier way. Look at the sky and watch for turquoise falling rock debris. Go to one of those chunks and use Recall while standing on top of it. It will reverse and rocket back into the sky.

Jump off and glide into the hole at the top of the tower. Drop into the interior and use the terminal to unlock the doors, repairing the tower.

Hyrule Field Skyview Tower

Hyrule Field : In the huge field south of Lookout Landing, you’ll find the tower on a large stone hill covered in Bokoblin fortifications. You’ll need to use the outpost path on the side — guarded by monsters — to reach the tower.

: In the huge field south of Lookout Landing, you’ll find the tower on a large stone hill covered in Bokoblin fortifications. You’ll need to use the outpost path on the side — guarded by monsters — to reach the tower. The challenge of this Skyview Tower is just reaching it. The path is treacherous. You’ll have to deal with Bokoblins and Moblins. At the bridge leading to the fortress, you’ll be ambushed by a giant spiked rolling ball.

Past the bridge, even more Bokoblins are camped in the main fort. You can sprint by them and use the tower.

Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower

Gerudo Canyon : Traverse the Gerudo Canyon to reach this treacherous Skyview Tower. It’s located at the end of the Gerudo Canyon — past the river rapids and the river. Link will have to create a fan-powered boat to move upstream to the exit.

: Traverse the Gerudo Canyon to reach this treacherous Skyview Tower. It’s located at the end of the Gerudo Canyon — past the river rapids and the river. Link will have to create a fan-powered boat to move upstream to the exit. Past the river, you’ll have to climb the cliff walls covered in old wooden scaffolding. Use the ladders and platforms to reach the top, then use the lifts to get even higher. Right below the tower itself, you’ll find an NPC complaining about a broken lift.

To fix the lift, use Recall on one of the nearby falling sky debris. Ride up and glide down to the base of the tower. From here, you’ll find a stockpile of physics objects. Grab three of the metal crates with Ultrahand and attach them to the metal counterweight of the lift.

Add enough weight to the metal chain and the lift will raise up. Talk to the NPC again and he’ll repair the tower.

Upland Zorana Skyview Tower

Upland Zora: The tower is found on the high mountains directly west of the Zora’s Domain.

The tower is found on the high mountains directly west of the Zora’s Domain. This tower is covered in strange purple gunk. To clear the muck covering the entrance, use a Hydrant Device or throw a Splashfruit. Splashfruit are common in this area and spawn from nearby plants.

Clearing the sludge from the door will allow you to enter and use the tower like normal.

You can also talk to the Zora NPC trapped in the gunk at the base of the tower steps — this begins the ‘Mired in Muck’ side adventure.

Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower

Ulri Mountain : Found on the hills northeast of Tarry Town. You can’t miss this easy-to-reach tower in the northeast of the map.

: Found on the hills northeast of Tarry Town. You can’t miss this easy-to-reach tower in the northeast of the map. Talk to Sawson, the NPC standing to the left of the doors to the tower. He’ll explain the situation. A flying monster stole the control terminal for the tower.

Shoot down the yellow flying monster with an arrow or attack it when it lunges at you from the ground. Either way, it takes one hit to defeat. Grab the terminal it drops with the Ultrahand and move it into the tower interior.

After placing the terminal inside, the NPC will repair the tower.

Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower

Mount Lanayru : At the top of Mount Lanayru — climbing to the top requires two buffs of Cold Resistance. You can find Cold Resistance gear in Rito Village in the northwest.

: At the top of Mount Lanayru — climbing to the top requires two buffs of Cold Resistance. You can find Cold Resistance gear in Rito Village in the northwest. Nothing special! Reach the tower at the top of the mountain.

Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower

Rabella Wetlands : Located southwest from Hateno Village. The tower is visible from the top of Ebon Mountain.

: Located southwest from Hateno Village. The tower is visible from the top of Ebon Mountain. The tower is surrounded by sharp bramble. Entering the bramble will damage Link — we need to find a way to bypass it.

The bramble can be burned — but it won’t burn in the constant rain. To actually burn the bramble blocking the entrance to the tower, use Ultrahand to construct a rooftop above the bramble at the front door.

Connect three large wooden panels into a bridge, then place the “bridge” on the scaffolding to the left and right of the entrance door. Once it is in place, you’ll be able to burn the bramble. Throw a Flint or use any fire-starting weapon.

Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower

Gerudo Highlands : The tower is on the high mountains north of the Gerudo Desert. Climbing the mountains can be tricky from the desert — I recommend starting to the north and traversing the mountain range south.

: The tower is on the high mountains north of the Gerudo Desert. Climbing the mountains can be tricky from the desert — I recommend starting to the north and traversing the mountain range south. The tower is completely buried under the snow. We’ll need to find an alternate way to access the door. Enter the cave opposite the tower — if you’re facing the small tent, the cave is to the left.

In the cave, throw all the wooden panel building materials into the river so that it falls down the waterfall. In the area below, construct a tall scaffolding structure Link can climb on top of directly under the wooden ceiling built into the chamber. Look for the wooden ‘floor’ — we need to build a tower tall enough to use Ascend on the wood on the cave ceiling.

Using Ascend will get Link into the tower interior. Use the terminal to unlock the tower launching mechanism.

And that’s all 15 Skyview Towers. After activating these towers, you’ll have the entire map uncovered. Now you’ll have a much more difficult challenge fully mapping the dark Depths map.