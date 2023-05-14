Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Break Rocks Easily – Mining & Combat Tips

Everything you need to know to easily break rocks in Legend Of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom.

Like with just about everything else in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, there is something bizarre waiting to be uncovered. This is usually a new location or quest, but sometimes, it’s a new way to interact with the environment. Mining is one such way, which might sound strange at first.

Mining is a returning feature, but with new mechanics comes new interactions with the old. Mining has had a wonderful overhaul, but you might not put two and two together. This guide is going to amend that and get you mining rare resources, and defeating stone-based opponents in no time.

How To Mine Rare Materials

The game introduces the basics of mining early. You hit things with hammers and they break. It’s that simple in practice, but in theory, there are plenty of other ways to do this. This most obvious is by using bombs. These could be Bomb Flowers, Explosive Barrels, or Zonai Time Bombs.

What if we told you any weapon, shield, or even arrow can break rocks? It’s true, and all you need is an item that converts another item into a hammer when fused. These are pretty obvious from appearance, but keep an eye out for Rocks, Talus Stone Hearts, and even certain Monster Horns.

However, there is more. You could just attach the incredibly common item, Rock Salt, to your weapons. This turns them into a hammer, and this lets you mine. Rock Salt + Wooden Branch works, but really any weapon will do.

The same can be said for shields. Rock Salt + Shield lets you Parry rocks for an easy break.

Arrows are a bit harder as the Rock Salt technique doesn’t seem to work as well. Instead, consider using something heavier. It is usually more effective to just use a weapon though.

How To Break Stone Walls

Everything we have just said applies to those cracked stone walls you see all over Hyrule. In fact, it’s even easier as they seem to break quicker. Rock Salt is your best friend, but we found Talus Stone Hearts to be the most effective since they increase the durability of your shield drastically. This lets you break more things before replacing them.

Defeating Stone Enemies

Not to beat a dead horse here, but yes, Rock Salt + anything will kill a Stone enemy given enough time. Smaller enemies instantly die, however, full-grown Talus should be tackled with explosives and high-damage hammers for the best effect.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.