Fortnite Co-Creator Says The Success Of The Game Is Humbling

Fortnite has received a lot of updates and new things lately, which means players can spend the money to go the extre mile and have some of the best and coolest items in the game. The company has now made multi-bilion dollars from the game and they say that it is very “humbling.”

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, one of the former Epic Games CCO who’s name is Donald Mustard, he expressed what it was like from his point-of-view and said, “such a humbling experience the more I reflect on it – and even the whole time, it was an amazingly humbling experience to see that something that I’ve been able to work on with, not just with a bunch of people, a lot of the core team who made Fortnite were people I had been working with for years even decades.”

He also went on to add, “We have something we collectively built together and in our heads thought ‘what if we did that thing, wouldn’t it be cool’. and to see that resonate and resonate and resonate with hundreds of millions of people is staggering. And then to be able to experiment in the way that we did.”

He goes on to mention his team and the overall sucess of the game. The game has apparently made $20 billion since it first released in 2017. “The fact that it kind of worked on the scale it did is astounding and wonderful. I will cherish it forever. I have had so many unique experiences with my own family and my own friends, my own kids, playing Fortnite but then being able to talk with so many people that have been able to be entertained by it. It’ll be a cherished thing for the rest of my life. And I can’t believe I got to experience it.”