Xbox Game Pass Adds Day One Launch Title, Three More Games

Four more titles are headed to Xbox Game Pass todoay, including three games for Core members and a day-one launch title.

Launched in September 2023, Xbox Game Pass Core replaced Xbox Live Gold, offering up a catalog of more than 25 games for members to enjoy. These titles are replaced a few times a year and often include some day-one titles, sweetening the pot for players.

New games being added today, April 23, include:

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Day-one launch)

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Wreckfest

Deep Rock Galactic

Developed by Rabbit and Bear Studios, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes was directed and produced by Yoshitaka Murayama, the creator of the beloved Suikoden games. Cited as a spiritual successor to the RPG series, the game was successfully kickstarted in 2020, bringing in over $4.5 million. After being delayed due to the pandemic, the 2.5D JRPG is finally being released today. A prologue, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, was released in May 2022.

“Our story begins in one corner of Allraan, a tapestry of nations with diverse cultures and values. By dint of sword, and by way of magical objects known as “rune-lenses,” the land’s history has been shaped by the alliances and aggressions of the humans, beastmen, elves, and desert people who live there,” the official description reads.

“The Galdean Empire has edged out other nations and discovered a technology that amplifies the rune-lenses’ magic. Now, the Empire is scouring the continent for an artifact that will expand their power even further. It is on one such expedition that Seign Kesling, a young and gifted imperial officer, and Nowa, a boy from a remote village, meet each other and become friends.

However, a twist of fate will soon drag them into the fires of war and forces them both to reexamine everything they believe to be right and true.”