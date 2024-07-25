There’s A Ton Of Call Of Duty Deals & Discounts For Game Pass – Including MW3 Season 5’s BlackCell

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is now on Game Pass, but Activision and Microsoft did not leave things at that.

As shared by CharlieIntel on Twitter, Activision and Microsoft have also launched sales for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty Warzone items across the board on their marketplace, also exclusive on Game Pass.

These sales, of course, are only redeemable if you have an active Game Pass subscription, but your purchases will go to your account on both Xbox consoles and PC. Most but not all items get a nice little 10 % discount.

CharlieIntel also revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III x Warzone BlackCell for Season 5is also on sale, for $ 27. The bundle is $ 30 if you’re not on Game Pass, but what’s really noteworthy is that this sale is live immediately upon Season 5’s launch.

For those who don’t know, Blackcell is an extra tier to each Season for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Battle Pass rewards. Buying Blackcell will give you everything in the Battle Pass, even if you haven’t unlocked it yet.

This is a better deal than it would look like on its face, particularly if you don’t play Call of Duty. Blackcell gives players a ton of bonus rewards and CP (Call of Duty Points), to use in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Everything bundled in Blackcell would cost 7,000 CP if you bought them individually outside it. That 7,000 CP is equivalent to $ 75. So, to get the Battle Pass to get a lot of content for a fraction of the cost, and then get a small sale on top of that, actually gives Game Pass subscribers a real advantage over everyone else.

So obviously, these are nice little discounts, but hardly at must have rates to sway the cheapest players to part with what money they have. But this is also the first time Activision and Microsoft are figuring out how to navigate all these options to give their consumers value, while of course, also trying to make a bit more money.

Just how much will Game Pass subscribers get in terms of Call of Duty rewards and discounts? Maybe what Microsoft and Activision should be looking into is making a special Call of Duty Game Pass tier, since they’re studying making all these tiers so much. We know a ton of other games are also offering tiers, but Microsoft could dangle free multiplayer and a fair rate to the Call of Duty faithful who may not be interested in playing anything else.

If there was an opportunity for them to sway PlayStation 5 owners away from Sony and towards their platforms, that would be it.